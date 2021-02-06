MONONA — Eight area wrestlers advanced to the Class 1A District 3 Tournaments next Saturday in Denver. The top two finishers there will go on to the State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines.
Advancing from the Section 6 tournament on Saturday at MFL Mar-Mac High School are
- From Wapsie Valley: freshman Easton Krall (106) and sophomore Dawson Schmit (113);
- From Sumner-Fredericksburg: sophomore Trace Meyer (106), senior Treyce Ensign (170), freshman Grant Henderson (182), and freshman Kyle Kuhlmann (195)
- From Starmont: junior Bowen Munger (170) and junior Louis Hamlett (220).
Wrestling at the District Tournament begins at noon. Admission for all spectators is $6.
SECTION 6, DISTRICT 2 RESULTS
106 — Wapsie Valley freshman Easton Krall (26-3) placed first. He won a 5-0 decision over Sumner-Fredericksburg sophomore Trace Meyer (25-5) in the championship match.
113 — Wapsie Valley sophomore Dawson Schmit (27-3) took first. He won a 7-0 decision over Edgewood-Colesburg sophomore Dawson Bergan (40-4). Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Cael Judisch of Sumner-Fredricksburg (8-6) took third with a pin of Postville sophomore Jackson Wedo (33-8) at 3:35. Starmont junior Mikel Kugel (6-14) was 6th.
120 — Wapsie Valley sophomore Cole Snyder (16-15) took fourth, Sumner-Fredricksburg senior Danny Dillon (17-7) fifth, and Starmont sophomore Zach Taylor (10-21) sixth. Denver junior Joe Ebaugh (30-3) placed first at 120.
126 — Wapsie Valley senior Gavin Leistikow (17-10) took fourth and Sumner-Fredricksburg freshman Davis VanSickle (19-5) took sixth. Denver senior Brooks Meyer (31-4) placed first at 126.
132 — Wapsie Valley sophomore Isaiah Price (17-6) placed third, Starmont junior Dawson Zobac (23-16) fourth, and Sumner-Fredricksburg sophomore Kaden Meyer (5-9) sixth. Postville senior Riley Rankin (37-4) took first.
138 — Wapsie Valley senior Brady Benning (20-15) took third, Starmont freshman Anthony King (8-11) fourth and Sumner-Fredricksburg Hunter Jurgensen (6-7) fifth. MFL Mar-Mac sophomore Karter Decker (39-3) placed first at 138.
145 — Sumner-Fredericksburg freshman Jesse Jones (17-10) took third, Starmont junior Henry Hayes (22-15) fifth and Wapsie Valley freshman Jake Schoer (5-10) sixth. Denver senior Brody Shover (10-2) placed first.
152 — Sumner-Fredericksburg freshman Jaxon Willems (5-7) took fourth and Wapsie Valley freshman Tucker Ladeburg (5-6) fifth. Denver senior Ben Foelske (32-8) placed first.
160 — Wapsie Valley senior Jordan Rubner (10-9) took third, Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Spencer Matt (11-11) fifth, and Starmont sophomore Keegan Mctaggart (16-23) sixth. MFL Mar-Mac junior Gabe McGeough (40-1) placed first.
170 — Starmont junior Bowen Munger (36-2) placed first at 170. He pinned Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Treyce Ensign (20-12) at 0:48 seconds in the championship match. Wapsie Valley’s Sam Banger (13-18) took fifth.
182 — Denver senior Brennen Graber (33-10) placed first at 170 with a pin of Sumner-Fredericksburg freshman Grant Henderson (19-11) in the championship match. Starmont junior Skyler Jaster (8-11) took third Wapsie Valley freshman Derek Hilsenbeck (4-11) took sixth.
195 — Sumner-Fredericksburg freshman Kyle Kuhlmann (20-6) placed first at 195 with a pin of MFL Mar-Mac senior Austin Nickolai (26-18) at 3:20. Starmont junior Jacob Goedken (20-15) took fourth and Wapsie Valley freshman Keegon Brown (17-16) fifth.
220 — Starmont junior Louis Hamlett (34-4) placed first at 220 with a pin in 31 seconds of Central Elkader junior Brandon Whittle (25-16) in the championship match. Sumner-Fredericksburg freshman Cadillac Pagel (8-15) took fourth.
285 — MFL Mar-Mac senior Jacob Trudo (34-4) took first at 285. Postville sophomore Dorian Gutierrez (22-14) took second.