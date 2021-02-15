MANKATO — Upper Iowa University freshman Cassidy Pagel, of Sumner, had her best statistical game of the season on Saturday, when she scored 9 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in 14 minutes of action.
The Peacocks women’s basketball team, however, dropped the road game against Minnesota State-Mankato 48-72.
Minnesota State improved to 8-5 (7-4 NSIC) on the year while the Peacocks dropped to 1-13 (0-12 NSIC) after the 72-48 defeat.
Pagel shot 2-for-4 (50%) from the floor and was 5-for-6 (83%) from the charity stripe.
Fellow freshman Lydia Haack, of Elk River, Minnesota, led the Peacocks with 13 points in just the first three quarters of play. She also grabbed a season-high 7 rebounds while adding 3 assists and 2 steals.
The Mavericks made the most of a 22-11 turnover differential as they converted those takeaways into a 20-2 advantage in points off turnovers.
UP NEXT: The Peacocks will play the last two games of the 2020-21 season on their home floor in Dorman Memorial Gymnasium against the Warriors of Winona State University. The action is scheduled to tipoff at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, and again on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. as Upper Iowa plays its final double-header games of the year.