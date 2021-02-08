Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sacred Heart is holding an online auction for Mardi Gras this year, due to COVID-19.

The auction kicked off Feb. 7, and will run until Sunday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. At that time the raffle drawing will be held for $1,000, $500 and $250.

The link to the auction is https://www.32auctions.com/SacredHeartMardiGras2021 Proceed from the auction will benefit Sacred Heart Church and its Faith Formation Programs.

