Sacred Heart Catholic School Principal Julie Woods issues a fundraising challenge to her students in a video posted on the school’s Facebook page.

The students of Sacred Heart Catholic School have been issued a tutu challenge on Halloween.

In a video posted on the Sacred Heart Catholic School Facebook page, Principal Julie Woods issued the challenge.

“Every class has to sell a box of candy between now and Dec. 15,” Woods said. “Not only if they do that will they see me wearing a tutu, but I gotta dance in that tutu.”

At the time of the video, the school had up to 25 boxes remaining to sell. At $1 a candy bar, a full box costs $60, and can be purchased at the school office.

Students had been selling World’s Finest Chocolate Candy Bars throughout the fall. There is a variety of flavors.

