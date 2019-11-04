The students of Sacred Heart Catholic School have been issued a tutu challenge on Halloween.
In a video posted on the Sacred Heart Catholic School Facebook page, Principal Julie Woods issued the challenge.
“Every class has to sell a box of candy between now and Dec. 15,” Woods said. “Not only if they do that will they see me wearing a tutu, but I gotta dance in that tutu.”
At the time of the video, the school had up to 25 boxes remaining to sell. At $1 a candy bar, a full box costs $60, and can be purchased at the school office.
Students had been selling World’s Finest Chocolate Candy Bars throughout the fall. There is a variety of flavors.