Sacred Heart Church Parish and Rosary Society’s annual Cookie Walk will be from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 9:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Sacred Heart Church Social Hall, which is handicap accessible by elevator.
The treats are baked by parish members.
There will be an assortment of holiday cookies. A large box costs $10 and a small box $5. A box of homemade candy is $5.
The event will again raffle a quilt made by Sacred Heart Quilters. Tickets are $1 and will be sold in the east entrance of church, where the quilt will be on display, this weekend, Nov. 16-17, and also during the cookie walk.
Funds raised from the annual cookie walk go into the general fund to help support the church’s needs and projects.