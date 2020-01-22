Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein will host its Mardi Gras 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in the Sacred Heart school gym. From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. there will be games, a cake walk, bingo, inflatables, and prize tables. A lunch stand will be up fro 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The raffle drawing and live auction start at 1:30 p.m.