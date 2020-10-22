Rather than the costume-clad children contacting several treat-givers for candy, the first Full Circle Services Trunk or Treat on Wednesday was set up in a low-contact manner. Masked, gloved staff members handed bags of candy from around a Plexiglas barrier on a folding table. Twenty minutes into the hour-long event, staff had given out 250 bags.
Janelle Rahe, 3, of Oelwein, was one of a few children dressed as Pennywise the clown.
"Not typical for a 3-year-old, but she picked it," said her mom, Rachel Rahe, laughing.
There were the traditional princesses, cats, public safety officers and more. Many hid costumes under coats on the chilly night, when temperatures fell into the mid-30s. Scattered showers held off during the beginning of the 6 p.m. event, until a deluge around 6:45 p.m.
More than hocus-pocus, safety was the focus for Nina Brickman, who co-owns Full Circle Services along with Red Brickman. They serve clients with mental health, intellectual and developmental challenges and brain injury, staffing two offices in Oelwein, and elsewhere in Northeast Iowa.
“I would have gloves on (giving candy), we’ve got the Plexiglas, because I wanted to keep the public separate from my employees,” Brickman said. “Lots of wipes, lots of disinfectant. We wanted to give back to this beautiful community as safely as possible.”
Safety concerns led to canceling a meal scheduled two hours earlier for clients and the community, that would have included caramel apples, hot beverages and games.
“Our original intent was our consumers would have been here helping integrate, but we were unable to do that … with the cases going up here,” Brickman said, noting the population the agency serves is considered more vulnerable than most.
“Just last night we decided we’re not doing the (dinner),” she said. “It just would not have been socially responsible on our part. This was our plan B. Next year — knock on wood — let’s hope we can do it more the way we would like to.”
Still, Full Circle Services found a way to include them.
“We have individual meals we took to them so they can have a party here, too, tonight,” Brickman said. “I’m not saying there might not be some who live on their own who might have walked through.”
The trunk-or-treat, which is a new event for the agency this year, almost didn’t happen.
“I almost canceled this; I really struggled,” Brickman said. “But God put it in my heart that we could do this, and do it safely.”
Wednesday night appeared to go smoothly.
“The groups are sticking together, for the most part not commingling, so that made me feel good that the public were self-regulating,” she said.
And they appeared to have fun.
“There was a lot of smiles,” she said. “People rallied, they enjoyed it. We just love the Oelwein community and we have so many employees that live here, we have two offices here, it’s just a good place to be.”
The pandemic has put a damper on the slate of activities Full Circle Services typically plans for its consumers.
“Thankfully, when spring hit we were able to spend a lot of time in the parks,” Brickman said. Then the parks were taped off owing to reports that the novel coronavirus can live for days on certain surfaces that are not sanitized. Some have since reopened with warnings.
Earlier this month, Full Circle Services cautiously resumed Wednesday night activities for consumers. Next Wednesday will be its in-house annual Zombie bash. They still plan to serve plates pre-made and have a DJ and allow costumes. But the typically 150-person event will be split between the two halves of The Community Plaza. Plans are that the other half will be quieter, with crafts.
“So, (it’s) challenging to continue to provide services in the community, which is our goal — to safely provide services to people and continue to increase their independence (when able),” Brickman said.