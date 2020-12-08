FAIRBANK — So many holiday plans and community activities have changed or been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even the great traditions like visits with Santa Claus have to be improvised due to social distancing regulations. Kids and parents look forward to the Santa visits each year as part of Fairbank’s Christmas celebration.
This year, a pair of brothers who are kids at heart, figured out a way to safely get Santa to make a pre-Christmas appearance. Jayson and Bill Dixon wanted to spread holiday cheer in the town since COVID-19 restrictions have made it harder for kids to see Santa this year. Not to be outdone, the Grinch asked to ride along.
A nice Ranger ride was planned for Saturday afternoon, Dec. 5. The weather was perfect for a drive around town with kids in their yards waving and handing Santa their wish lists. Santa and the Grinch threw candy and waved to all.
“Bill and Jayson weren’t about to let COVID-19 spoil things for the kids in Fairbank. They got the costumes and candy and decorated the Ranger for the ride. I think they had as much fun as the kids did,” said Bill’s wife Beth. “Where there’s a will (or a Bill), there’s a way (and a Jayson) and Santa always comes through.”