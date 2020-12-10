Sept. 11, 1993 — Dec. 4, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS – Sarah Elizabeth Purdy, 27, of Cedar Rapids died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family.
Sarah was born Sept.11, 1993. She attended St. Jude School and Kennedy High School. She was a loving mother who enjoyed reading, writing and was very artistic.
Instead of flowers, memorial may be directed to Glen and Mary Purdy to be given to Sarah’s children.
Sarah is survived by three children, Maddox and Oliver Purdy-McMurrin and Danielle Purdy; parents Glen and Mary Purdy all of Cedar Rapids; grandma Lois Purdy of Oelwein and many loving extended family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Paul and Virginia Frank and Gerald Purdy and cousin Aaron Purdy.
