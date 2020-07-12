JESUP — Union Community beat Oelwein 5-0 in Jesup after the game was delayed by a storm that passed through.
Oelwein kept Union off the scoreboard in the first inning despite the Knights loading the bases.
Union loaded them up again in the second, this time pushing across one run on a line drive single by TJ Freeland, who would go on to have a 4-for-4 night batting.
Union added two more runs after loading the bases in the third. A line drive single to left by Union starting pitcher Danny Peterson and a sacrifice fly to center by Henry Powers made the score 3-0.
The Knights scored two more in the fourth inning off a double by Behrens. The inning came to an end on a double play that began with Oelwein right fielder Mason Kunkle gloving a fly ball and throwing a strike to third base to catch a Union runner trying to advance.
Oelwein’s Gage Voshell relieved starter Ethan Thomas in the fifth inning.
Peterson recorded the win for Union, which advances to play North Linn on Tuesday, July 14
J-Hawks advance to take in Columbus Catholic on Tuesday
JESUP — Storms delayed the start of the first-round game between Jesup and Starmont, but the J-Hawks batters put an end to the game in five innings, 13-1.
Jesup moves on to play Columbus Catholic of Waterloo at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at North Linn
Edgewood-Colesburg bumps East Buchanan, 3-2
MONONA — East Buchanan saw too much of Edgewood Colesburg freshman Colin Harris on the base pads Saturday, the first baseman reached base on an error, hit a single and a double, drove in a run and scored a run as the Vikings beat the Bucs 3-2 in the Class 1A Substate 3 first round. The game was played at MFL MarMac.
Vikings senior pitcher Alex Jones struck out eight batters in seven innings while allowing eight hits but only two runs to collect the win.