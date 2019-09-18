Downtown Oelwein will be celebrating the coming of autumn a couple days early with the annual Fall Fling on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) sponsored event is filled with activities, bargains, contests, food and live music.
For shoppers in search of bargains, sidewalk sales will be going on 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the downtown.
If you enjoy barbecue, especially sampling, there will be a BBQ Cook Off on West Charles, with judging beginning at 3 p.m. Eight teams have entered the contest, which features $1,000 in prizes.
Public sampling and voting begins at 4:30 until the meat is gone at $10 per person. There will be People’s Choice Awards for best BBQ and best sauce.
There are some pretty good BBQ cooks in the area, so this contest should provide a great variety for judges and samplers, alike. Whole chicken wings, beef brisket, pork butt and pork loin are the meat selections for the BBQ Cook Off.
If baking is more your “thing” then the Fall Bake Off is waiting for entries. All baked items must contain fall produce to be accepted. There will be prizes for first place entries in each of the four categories: cakes and bars; cookies; pies; breads and muffins.
Winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. at the band shell. Entries should be brought to the Plaza between 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday. Persons may participate in as many categories as desired and there is no entry fee.
Plaza Park will be filled with activity for all ages from the Bouncy House for the kids to the beverage garden for adults. Sit back with friends and enjoy the top-notch music of Patchy Fog by hometown guys Mark Nicolay and Tom Miller.
The fall lineup of OCAD events continues in October with the Mommy/Son Hoedown Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Plaza and Halloween Trivia Night, Friday, Oct. 25.
Treats, Streets and Avenues, a new event that began last year as a traveling recipe sampler and exchange among businesses, is tentatively set for Friday, Nov. 15.
Rounding out the year of events, OCAD will welcome in the holiday season with Olde Tyme Christmas on Friday, Dec. 6. Christmas Trivia Night will be Friday, Dec. 13.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard says the best way to learn more about OCAD and meet some of the people who help put on these events is to attend and enjoy them.
“Bring your family, friends and neighbors along for a day of shopping, eating, music and fun,” she said.