The tornado that touched down Saturday in northwest Oelwein was rated as an EF-1. The one that landed southeast of Maynard was rated as an EF-0.
No one was injured by either tornado.
The National Weather Service posted summaries about the storm on its La Crosse office’s website.
The National Weather Service summarized the weekend weather: “A strong storm system moved through the central U.S. on March 28. This brought a strong warm front northward into northeast Iowa and far southwest Wisconsin. Thunderstorms formed during the afternoon hours north of the warm front and brought many reports of small hail covering the ground. In the late afternoon and early evening, storms formed near the warm front and produced brief tornadoes which caused damage in Oelwein, Iowa, near Maynard, Iowa, and north of Potosi, Wisconsin.”
The Oelwein tornado had winds that reached 107 mph and traveled four miles. At it’s widest, it was 120 yards. It lasted from 6:30 p.m. to 6:36 p.m.
“A rain-wrapped tornado formed near the Fayette Coounty line south of Oelwein and raced north-northeast into the west side of the city,” the storm summary says. “The tornado caused damage to apartment buildings and trees. The tornado lifted north of the city of Oelwein.”
The Maynard tornado had winds that reached 83 mph and it traveled 3.5 miles. At it’s widest, it was 50 yards. It lasted from 6:40 p.m. to 6:43 p.m.
“The same storm that produced a tornado in Oelwein produced another brief tornado just southeast and east of Maynard, causing damage to several farms,” the summary says.