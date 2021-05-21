DES MOINES — Wapsie Valley’s All-District runningback Trevor Sauerbrei’s breakaway speed helped him pile up 1,395 rushing yards last fall.
On Thursday, it gave the senior sprinter a state title.
Sauerbrei placed first in the Class 1A 400-meter dash at the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships at Drake Stadium. He clocked in at 50.1 seconds. Wapello’s Caden Thomas was the runner-up at 50.27.
Two years ago, Sauerbrei finished as the runner-up.
Sauerbrei became the Warriors’ first individual event state champion since Jake Goeller in 2014.
His personal best time this season, however, is 49.91.
Also on Thursday, Sauerbrei finished seventh in the 200 prelims with a time of 23.06, advancing to the finals, which are scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Saturday.