The Oelwein Athletic Booster Club has named Huskies distance runner Brennan Sauser and girls tennis player Dani Gerstenberger as its Athletes of the Month for May.
Sauser has been a top scorer for the boys track and field team, most recently placing second in the 3,200-meter run and third in the 1,600 at the Northeast Iowa Conference meet. He scored 14.25 points.
”Brennan has worked hard in the preseason to get to a high level of success,” Oelwein track and field head coach Gary Goeller said. “He has also shown improvement in the events that he has participated in during our season so far.”
Sauser is a multi-sport athlete. He was active in the fall in cross country and basketball in the winter.
”Brennan excels in the classroom and works to become a positive influence in our school,” Goeller said. “Brennan is always asking what he can do to improve not only on the track, but also in the classroom as well.”
Sauser has scored more than 130 meet points for the team and has been a top competitor in the 400-, 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races.
Gerstenberger is the No. 3 singles player on the Oelwein girls varsity tennis team and part of the No. 2 doubles team.
“Dani has been dedicated, coachable, and a team leader this season,” head coach Heather Brown said. “She has a great attitude, shows great sportsmanship, is always eager to learn, and is competitive.”
At the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament, she demonstrated her love of the game.
“Dani’s doubles partner had to leave and she was still eager to play, so we partnered her up with Decorah players and she made fast friends with them and pushed hard to finish a long day of tennis in 90-degree weather,” Brown said. “At the end of the tournament Dani was announced as the winner of Best Sportsmanship in her seed along with third place in doubles.”
Gerstenberger, who recently teamed with Molly Trumblee to take three sets in an 8-3 doubles loss to Dike-New-Hartford and won two singles sets in an 8-2 loss, is also a supportive teammate alongside being coachable and competitive, according to Brown
“She always encourages the other players on the team, has a positive attitude, great work ethic, and is dedicated,” Brown said. “I’ve seen Dani practicing on the courts on the weekends and she’s always looking for feedback to improve and do her best. She competes and is tough on the courts, but always walks away from meets with new friends from the other team.”
The awards are sponsored by Subway.