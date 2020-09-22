DENVER — The Oelwein varsity boys cross country team finished fourth and the girls fifth at the Denver Invitational on Monday at Willow Run Country Club.
The boys were just a tie-breaker away with Dike-New Hartford from finishing third. The girls lost a tie breaker with Union Community for fourth place. The teams’ sixth finisher breaks ties.
Denver took first with 30 points, followed by Jesup (54), Dike-New Hartford (90), Oelwein (90), Columbus Catholic (104) and Union Community (162). Wapsie Valley did not place because they didn’t have enough runners for a full squad.
Oelwein head coach Jason Gearhart said the Huskies ran well throughout the night.
“Our boys competed well, several of our JV runners, beat a couple of our varsity runners, so we will have a lineup shake up for our next meet,” he said.
Junior Brennan Sauser placed fifth with a time of 18:22.83 and sophomore Ray Gearhart was ninth at 18:43.49.
Jesup junior Nolan Evans took first with a time of 17:49.46.
“Brennan and Ray both really competed, both continue to improve,” said the coach.
Junior Andrew Rownd was 18th (19:53.56), freshman Benjamin Driscoll 28th (21:04.39), sophomore Jacob Sullivan 31st (21:38.76), sophomore Ryan Rael 34th (21:55.74), and junior Brody Rogers 38th (22:20.19)
In the girls varsity race, Jesup took first (45), followed by Dike-New Hartford (46), Denver (46), Union Community (111) and Oelwein (111). Wapsie Valley and Columbus Catholic did not place as teams.
Freshman Libby Gearhart finished the highest for Oelwein’s girls at 13th with a time of 22:55.7. Freshman Maria Rael placed 20th at 23:20.8.
Jesup’s Amanda Treptow placed first at 20:20.50.
“Our varsity girls definitely improved tonight with the mental approach to competing, they are getting closer,” coach Gearhart said.
Freshman Alexa Berryman was 26th (25:04.1), junior Malayna Kiel 29th (25:53.8) and junior Jillian Prouty 35th (27:01.5)
The Oelwein junior varsity boys placed third with freshman Lane Rechkemmer and senior Ryan Mortenson placing 9th and 10th, respectively with times of 21:15.47 and 21:34.31.
Freshman CJ Beatty was 13th (22:39.80), senior Devon Pint 14th (22:44.85), and Alex Smith 33rd (26:57.61).
Jesup took first in the boys junior varsity race with 43 points, followed by Denver (74), Oelwein (82), Waverly-Shell Rock (85), Dunkerson (148), Blessed Maria Assunta Pall (151) and Wapsie Valley (167).
Oelwein’s junior varsity girls also finished third. Sophomore Hannah Jans finished 28th (28:57.87), sophomore Erica Hershey 32nd (30:22.94), sophomore Jory Mortenson 33rd (30:29.82) freshman Sydney Rahe 34th (30:45.19) and Ella Schunk 41st (44:33.00).
Dike-New Hartford placed first as a team with 24 points followed by Jesup (35) and Oelwein (85). Dunkerton, Denver, Wapsie Valley and Union Community did not place.
In the middle school competition, Oelwein’s boys placed third, behind Jesup and Denver, but ahead of Waverly-Shell Rock, Dunkerson, Blessed Maria Assunta Pall (151)
“Our middle school boys ran great,” Gearhart said. “Aiden Pattison, Logan Gonzales and Landon Dowd really competed. We wouldn’t have finished third without their effort.”
Christian Latham was fifth, Dylan Hamilton 10th, Aiden Pattison 17th, Logan Gonzales 21st, Landon Dowd 29th, Caleb Schunk 35th and Keyshaun Williams 57th
“The middle school girls also ran well,” he said. “Emman Hoveland and Averie Rahe ran their best races of the season. “
Jenna Bahe was third, Merissa Rogers 13th, Rahe 17th, Hoveland 24th, Claire Prouty 35th, Alexandria Cook 52nd, Layla Berry 54th, and Emma Woodson 58th.
UP NEXT: The Huskies will be in action Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Independence cross country meet. The start time is 8:45 a.m.