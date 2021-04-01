MANCHESTER — The Oelwein boys track and field team placed 8th out of nine teams at the West Delaware Boys Early Bird Invite on Tuesday.
Brennan Sauser had Oelwein’ top finishes by taking second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:15.29 and the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:47.59.
TEAM RESULTS
1. Lisbon, 128
2. Independence, 108
3. Waverly-SR, 86
4. Edgewood-Colesburg, 80
5. Maquoketa Valley, 54
6. West Delaware, 46
7. Hudson, 38
8. Oelwein, 35
9. Central Elkader, 13
EVENT RESULTS
100M dash — 1. Devyn Decious, Lisbon, 11.72. OELWEIN: 19. Ethan Detemmerman, 13.89; 26. Josh Ladeburg, 14.67; 27. Keygan Campbell, 16.00. 28. Skylar Boleyn, 16.60.
200M dash — 1. Devyn Decious, Lisbon, 23.67. OELWEIN: 22. Nolan Lamphier, 29.36; 25. Ian Paul, 30.23; 28. Keygan Campbell, 36.75; 29. Skylar Boleyn, 37.47.
400M dash — 1. Ike Jones, Edgewood-Colesburg, 54.47. OELWEIN: 18. Regan McKeeman, 1:09.82; 21. Keygan Campbell, 1:20.25; 22. Skylar Boleyn, 1:24.12.
800M run — 1. Ben Kelly, Hudson, 2:13.31. OELWEIN: 2. Brennan Sauser, 2:15.29; 10. Ray Gearhart, 2:25.30; 19. Lane Rechkemmer, 2:43.24; 23. Regan McKeeman, 2:53.03.
110M hurdles — 1. Kole Becker, Lisbon, 16.01. OELWEIN: 6. Garet Kiel, 17.89; 12. Carter Jeanes, 21.03; 9. Logan Cockerham 19.48; 10. Brody Rogers, 20.05.
1600M run — 1. Nick Kepford, Waverly-SR, 4:54.21. OELWEIN: 6. Brennan Sauser, 5:23.29; 7. Ray Gearhart, 5:23.69; 10. Jacob Sullivan, 5:43.27; 11. Ben Driscoll, 5:43.38
3200M run — 1. Andrew Cummer, Waverly-SR, 10:41.69. OELWEIN: 2. Brennan Sauser, 10:47.59; 6. Jacob Sullivan, 12:00.43; 7. Ben Driscoll, 12:03.27
400M Hurdle — 1. Kole Becker, Lisbon, 57.30. OELWEIN: 4. Garet Kiel, 1:02.40.
Discus — 1. Jake Sidles, Independence, 134-02. OELWEIN: 6. Christian Stoler, 114-08; 13. Cooper Smock, 95-02; 21. Ian Paul, 78-10; 26. Ricky McKeeman, 63-06.
High Jump — 1. AJ Ambundo, Maquoketa Valley, 5-04.
Long Jump — 1. Kole Becker, Lisbon, 21-02.
Shot Put — 1. Jake Sidles, Independence, 46-00. OELWEIN: 6. Christian Stoler, Oelwein, 40-08; 16. Cooper Smock, 35-04. 19. Tyrone Armstead, 34-03; 22. Shane Schultz, 32-09.50
4X100M Relay — 1. Lisbon, 46.05. OELWEIN: 4. Garet Kiel, Andrew Rownd, Carter Jeanes and Brody Rogers, 49.48; 11. Oelwein, 55.92
4x100M Weight Person Relay — 1. Lisbon, 53.77. OELWEIN: 7. Oelwein, 1:01.15.
4X200M relay — 1. Maquoketa Valley, 1:37.09. OELWEIN: 9. Jaxon Weber, Carter Reising, Andrew Rownd and Patrick Twaites, 1:48.72; 13. Oelwein, 1:58.08
4X400M relay — 1. Independence, 3:42.74. OELWEIN: 12. Logan Cockerham, Taggert Tafolla, Carter Reising and Jaxon Weber, 4:20.92
4X800M relay —1. Maquoketa Valley, 8:46.43
440M shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Edgewood-Colesburg, 1:06.06. OELWEIN: 5. Logan Cockerham, Carter Jeanes, Brody Rogers and Garet Kiel, 1:15.48.
800-sprint medley relay — 1. Lisbon, 1:39.08. OELWEIN: 5. Andrew Rownd, Patrick Twaites, Jaxon Weber and Taggert Tafolla, 1:52.08
1600-Distance Medley Relay — 1. Waverly-SR, 3:51.75. OELWEIN: 6. Patrick Twaites, Carter Reising, Taggert Tafolla and Ray Gearhart, 4:22.67.