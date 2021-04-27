The Oelwein Daily Register and OCAD, co-sponsors for a popular annual event, are asking area women to save the date of Wednesday, Sept. 29, for the 2021 Ladies Night Out, at the Community Plaza.
While last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, tickets that were purchased for that event will be honored on Sept. 29.
Additionally, the 2020 Woman of the Year will be announced at the first Party in the Park, 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 in Plaza Park. The winner will be chosen from the four candidates for last year’s Woman of the Year, Sheila Bryan, Barbara Rundle, Sarah Scheel and Peggy Sherrets.