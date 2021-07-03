It sounds like something out of a horror movie. Human skeletons were coming out of the ground and coffins were floating down the creek. But this was no flick. This really happened in Fayette County way back in 1909.
At the time, the cemetery was all but forgotten. Only the “old residents” knew it was still there. The last burial had been all the way back in 1855, that was 54 years prior. Those who had found their final resting spot in the small cemetery located along what is now County Road W51, about a half mile south of the Kornhill Road intersection between Wadena and Arlington, had lain in relative obscurity until a gulley-washing rain hit the area.
The newspaper article of that day in 1909 read, “Quite a little excitement was occasioned by the fact that an old burying ground of some of the early settlers of this township (Fairfield) was found by some parties down by Rawson’s Mill by the fact that one coffin stuck out of the ground about a foot and a half.”
There were other black walnut caskets sticking out of the side of Brush Creek bank about seven feet up, according to the article. Parts of human skeletons were found along the creek. Coffins were seen floating.
The article went onto say “There are signs that still others are buried there and unless something is done the entire outfit will be washed into the creek. The lower bones of the body in the coffin exposed are gone and the bones from the knee to the thigh are measured one and one half feet long. Whether the remainder of the bones from the knee up still remain was not ascertained.”
At the time the cemetery was referred to as the McAlavy Cemetery because it was located at that time on the William McAlavy farm. The Hart family now lives on the property, a short distance north from the cemetery.
Whether all, some or any of the bones were recovered was not made clear. The story just said, “the matter will be taken up by the Board of Supervisors this week and the remains of the early pioneers of civilization will be properly cared for.”
It’s that sentiment that now is driving the Fayette County Pioneer Cemetery Commission to try and get the cemetery to a point that it can be visited and perhaps even be marked as to who and how many are buried there.
In 2018 a large white cross was erected at the site along with three markers, one large one telling some of the history that is now known.
“It’s time to straighten it out. I don’t know why they let it go,” said Commission secretary Alice Miller of Arlington.
Miller recently approached the Fayette County Board of Supervisors to ask for help in getting access to the cemetery. The Commission ended up purchasing a culvert from County to be installed at a date to be determined.
“We’re hoping that possibly the County will install it, but we don’t know yet about cost,” Miller said, noting that right now anyone who wants to get to the cemetery site would have to go through a deep ditch along the road, and that the only place to park is along the roadway that has a rather narrow shoulder.
Miller, who has already helped to clean up and now maintain 23 pioneer cemeteries in the County, first heard about the “lost” cemetery back in 1960 when she was teaching second grade at the Volga School.
“A custodian was telling us about coffins floating down Brush Creek a long time ago. Through my genealogy studies I found a story about it,” Miller related.
Her ultimate goal is to try and make a map of where all of the graves are located. She has located graves before by method called “witching” where she uses two wires, outstretched in each hand, and if they cross that marks a grave because of the break in the Earth’s magnetic field. This technique was taught to her by a researcher at the University of Iowa.
“I can’t do that until we can get all of the weeds mowed down,” she pointed out.