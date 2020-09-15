Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Navigate through the Wapsipinicon River Corridor in the Quasqueton area in the Wapsie Scavenger Scramble, Sunday, Oct. 11 about 1 p.m.

The first clue will be given at Boeis Bend Area, 2465 278th St., Quasqueton. The hunt will lead participants to half a dozen locations, all within five minutes of each other, such as state and county parks, shops and so on. Clues of varying difficulty will involve problem solving, driving, reading a map and hiking (but no paddling).

Participants will receive a memento, and prizes will be given for the quickest times.

Pre-registration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’ Space is limited, and participants will be given a web link to schedule their start time. With questions, call 319-636-2617 or email mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.

 
 
 

