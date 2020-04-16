The Oelwein Community School District is pleased to announce the hiring of a new Oelwein High School Assistant Principal. Pending School Board approval, Nick Schauf of Oelwein will assume the duties of building Assistant High School Principal and Activities Director for the Oelwein High School beginning July 1, 2020.
Mr. Schauf currently serves as an English Teacher at Oelwein High School. In this role, he was a constant member of various leadership committees and roles. He has served as the Head OHS Boys Basketball and Tennis Coach during his teaching tenure. Besides being involved in athletics, Mr. Schauf was in choir, band, and drama, while in High School. These experiences will be vital as he leads not just Oelwein Athletics, but our Fine Arts and Activities as well.
“We are excited to promote a long time OHS Teacher to the Asst. Principal position. We have worked diligently to shift the climate and culture as well as the academics of OHS and Mr. Schauf has been a part of that work from the beginning; he will be able to continue that work in this new role,” Superintendent Ehn said regarding Schauf’s hire. He continued, “I could not be more excited about the new 1-2 combo of leadership that will be taking over at the High School this Fall. Mr. Schauf’s connection to the community and district, along with aid in the transition, will ensure we don’t miss a beat.”
In reference to the hiring process, Superintendent Ehn said,
“Mr. Schauf is a 2004 graduate of Wartburg College. He received his Master Degree in Educational Leadership from American College of Education in 2018. He also holds a Master’s degree in Sports Administration