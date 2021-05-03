MercyOne is offering convenient appointments and scheduling options to get your eligible family members vaccinated against COVID-19.
“It’s never been easier to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination,” said Dr. Matthew Sojka, chief medical officer at MercyOne Northeast Iowa. “We have appointments available, and it’s important to do your part as we work to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”
MercyOne has a dedicated vaccine scheduling phone number and online scheduling options available. On the phone, call 319-272-1111, or visit MercyOne.org/getmyvaccine, to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination at one of our locations:
• MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN, 432 King Drive, Waterloo
• MercyOne Dysart Family Medicine, 501 Clark Street, Dysart
• MercyOne Jesup Family Medicine, 1094 220th Street, Jesup
• MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, 201 8th Avenue, SE, Oelwein
• MercyOne Tripoli Family Medicine, 602 7th Avenue, NW, Tripoli
• MercyOne Waverly Family Medicine, 217 20th Street, NW, Waverly
All Iowans aged 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. MercyOne is administering both Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations. Teenagers 16 years and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and adults 18 years and older are eligible for the Moderna vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccines have been held to the same rigorous safety and effectiveness standards as all other vaccines used in the United States. The only COVID-19 vaccines the FDA has made available for use are those that meet these standards. All COVID-19 vaccines used in the U.S. were granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, which has allowed progress to be made in vaccinating people in the U.S.
Vaccine appointments take about 30 minutes. Please bring a photo ID and wear a mask. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination, visit MercyOne.org/covid19vaccine.