MAYNARD — Longtime West Central educators and local residents Rich and Linnae Scheffel have been selected as grand marshals for the 2021 Maynard Days parade and weekend celebration June 25-27. The couple’s separate teaching careers brought them to Maynard and the warmth of the small community has kept them there nearly five decades later.
It was the summer of 1973 and Maynard was getting ready to celebrate its centennial. West Central had just hired a new band director from Chicago whose 22nd birthday just happened to be the date he would lead the band down Main Street for the first time. He found an apartment to rent in the Maynard Hotel owned by Dub and Norma Glew. At that time, Rich Scheffel planned to stay in Maynard for two years just to get his career started. He “mostly” retired from West Central 39 years later.
In 1981, Linnae Krull from Holstein, Iowa, was hired to be the new science teacher at West Central. She found an apartment to rent behind Harrison’s Barber and Beauty Shops. During the in-service days at school her first fall, the band director went to the science room to introduce himself. Linnae wasn’t happy to have her work interrupted by this obnoxious guy who talked and talked.
Soon Rich and Linnae were getting pizza at Luigi’s after basketball games and just a year and a half later, they were married. They bought a home in Maynard and although their address would allow for home mail delivery, they couldn’t bear to give up Rich’s post office box No.1 assigned to him by Postmaster Aaron Schlegel.
Rich and Linnae are the proud parents of their son Robert “Bobby.” He graduated from West Central in 2011 and upon completing his college degrees, is currently living and working in Rich’s hometown of Chicago.
While teaching, Rich and Linnae were busy with all aspects of school life with the students, leadership roles in the WCEA and were West Central Booster Club founding members. Rich still serves WC as a substitute bus driver and teacher. He also mentors first- and second-year band directors in Northeast Iowa.
After teaching at WC for 22 years, Linnae taught at Northeast Iowa Community College for 16 years full-time and now continues to work with students as a part-time tutor. She enjoyed being able to continue her work with WC students at the NICC RAMS Center in Oelwein. She is happy to currently serve as a university supervisor for Upper Iowa University student teachers in area high schools.
Rich serves the community on the Maynard City Council and related organizations. Linnae was recently elected to the EWALU Bible Camp Board of Directors near Strawberry Point. Both have presented at “Learning at the Library” events at the Maynard Community Library.
The Scheffels are active members and volunteers at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard, serving on the council, various committees, and running the sound board. They enjoy participating in community music opportunities through the choirs at church and UNI’s New Horizons Band, in which they both play.
If you drive through the Maynard City Park or walk into the WC West Gym at just the right time, you may catch sight of Rich and Linnae playing pickleball with some very patient friends. Linnae enjoys working in her flower gardens and Rich is an avid bird (and squirrel) watcher and feeder. They have agreed not to question each other how much the other spends in support of these hobbies. Although there’s no place like home, they enjoy camping trips and are looking forward to more traveling in the years to come.
Rich and Linnae are honored, humbled and surprised to be nominated for this recognition. They are grateful to the people of Maynard who have become like family and supported them through their joys and sorrows, alike, for all these years.
They’re glad they stayed.