The Oelwein Daily Register has added veteran community journalist Mira Schmitt-Cash to its news and sports staff.
“We’re excited to have Mira join our team and are looking forward to the storytelling she will do in print, online and across social media,” said Managing Editor Chris Baldus. “She has always been an extremely hard-working and conscientious journalist who we are fortunate to bring on board."
The Northeast Iowa native and digital journalist joined the Oelwein Daily Register on Jan. 20 as a general assignment and sports reporter. Covering education and Fairbank are primary beats for her.
After more than a decade reporting for local newspapers around Eastern Iowa and a gap year or two moonlighting as an abstract-of-title assistant and pharmacy technician, a certification she maintains, Schmitt-Cash describes herself as a “Jill-of-all-trades.”
In journalism, she has been the community living editor for the Mt. Pleasant News, night editor at the Charles City Press — working alongside Baldus, who was the managing editor at the time — and assistant and news editor at the New Hampton Tribune. She has also worked for a number of weeklies since receiving her bachelor’s degree from Beloit College, Beloit, Wis., in 2007.
In college, she focused on French and Arabic linguistics and journalism, interning for the Waverly Newspapers in the summers of 2004 and 2006. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2003.
She strives to tell the stories that might not otherwise be heard — and to tell them in fresh ways. This spirit seems to keep pulling her back to journalism.
She began freelancing for the Oelwein Daily Register in September and since then has covered sports, health, education, city government, business and presidential hopefuls and has produced some dozen videos, and a few community pieces for the Waverly Newspapers.
She enjoys the sense of purpose that constant learning affords. As such, she had the honor of attending the Iowa Newspaper Convention in Des Moines last Friday and taking in tips on digital video from the digital strategies manager at a tourism magazine in Texas, Tyson Bird, who was formerly at GateHouse Media.
Back in Oelwein, she is already improving the Daily Register’s digital offerings. This week, she set up an Instagram channel for the Daily Register, which is the same as its Facebook handle, @YourLocalODR.
“We are looking forward to Mira helping us redefine the Daily Register for this new age,” Baldus said.
Schmitt-Cash resides in Waverly with her husband and two former porch-dwelling cats whom they adopted in Charles City. In her spare time, she enjoys doing yoga, hiking and cooking — largely vegetarian food although she has been known to eat fish at restaurants away from the prying eyes of her cats.