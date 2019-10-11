INDEPENDENCE – Logan Schmitt combined for four touchdowns as Independence defeated district foe Charles City 30-7 at home Friday to win their seventh game of the season.
Schmitt threw for three touchdowns and ran in a touchdown. He was 8-for-15 passing for 160 yards and also ran for 100 yards. The only blemish on his night was two interceptions.
Independence wide receiver Blake Bartz caught three passes for 105 yards for two touchdowns. Cole Davis caught the other touchdown reception for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs held Charles City scoreless until the fourth quarter, when Cael Bohlen scored ran in a touchdown for the Comets to narrow Independence’s lead to 22-7. However, the Mustangs would score on their next possession with a Schmitt touchdown pass to Bartz to reclaim their three-touchdown lead.
The Independence defense limited Charles City to a total of 135 offensive yards. The Mustangs had seven tackles for a loss, no sacks, no interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
There was a total of 10 penalties for 85 yards by both teams. The Comets had four penalties for 40 yards and the Mustangs had six penalties for 45 yards.
Independence is now 3-0 in their district and 7-0 overall after their Friday night win.
UP NEXT
The Mustangs travel to Waverly to take on the Go-Hawks. Gametime is 7:30 p.m.