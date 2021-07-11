Courtney Schmitz did not get a live ceremony when she was crowned Miss Fairbank in November 2020. Her coronation was done in a socially distanced online video because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, was a whole new story for the 2021 Wapsie Valley graduate as she was crowned Miss Buchanan County Fair on Thursday at the fairgrounds in Independence.
Schmitz will represent Buchanan County at the Iowa State Fair Queen competition.
Avery Hanaway of Independence was crowned as the Fair Princess. Kaylee Kleitsch, of rural Fairbank was awarded Miss Congeniality.
Schmitz is the daughter of Bob and Jenny Schmitz of Fairbank. She plans to attend Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo to study dental hygiene and dance on the Redtail’s dance team this fall.
At Wapsie Valley High School, she participated in football cheerleading, basketball, track, softball, FFA, student ambassadors, choir, and musical.
Hanaway is the daughter of Corey and Audrey Hanaway of Independence. She recently graduated from Independence Junior/Senior High school, where she was involved in FFA, student council, archery and more. This fall, she will be attending Hawkeye Community College to major in agricultural business.
Kleitsch is also a 2021 graduate of Wapsie Valley High School, where she was active in FFA, Student Ambassadors, choir, musical, archery, and a handful of other activities. She resides just outside of Fairbank with her parents, Brenda and Rick, and two brothers, Brock and Brody.