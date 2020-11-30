Schmitz crowned Miss Fairbank in virtual ceremony

FAIRBANK — A series of live videos announcing the winners of Miss Fairbank was posted Saturday to the Fairbank Island Days Facebook page. Award-winning contestants — each masked up — exited their homes in turn for last year’s Miss Fairbank, Melody Kayser, to bestow them with sashes and flowers. The final visit was to Courtney Schmitz to crown her as the 2020 Miss Fairbank.
Schmitz is the daughter of Bob and Jenny Schmitz, sister to Alex (wife Holly) and Ben.
The Fairbank Days Committee of Fairbank Development Corp., which sponsors the event felt the six candidates should be honored regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a typical year, the queen candidate would help out with the Santa meet and greet at the American Legion Hall and Easter Bunny in the gazebo, represent Fairbank at the Buchanan County Fair, and crown her successor next summer at Fairbank Island Days, and various other appearances as needed.
“Last year, they drove Miss Fairbank around on a Ranger (ATV/UTV) with the Easter Bunny and threw candy,” Schmitz said, owing to the pandemic.
Things may continue to look a little different until a COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available.
Asked about the importance of having a Miss Fairbank, Schmitz said, “It was more important to have a leader in town for the younger generation rather than to put it on a resume.”
Her leadership roles include being the only senior on the basketball team, being a cheerleader for four years and serving the FFA as chapter secretary. She is also a member of Student Ambassadors. For her hobbies, she enjoys playing sports, which she tends to do year-round.
As to who she has looked up to as a leader, Schmitz pointed to assistant basketball coach Austin Jeanes, who she said “has helped me become a better person through basketball and life in general,” citing his advice to ”never give up in anything and work my hardest.”
After senior year, Schmitz plans to attend Hawkeye Community College for her prerequisites for their dental hygiene program, then interview for the program.
Schmitz is sponsored by Little Island Daycare Center. Her necklace and crown were courtesy of Fairbank Days Committee, and everyone’s flowers and sashes were courtesy of Fairbank Floral Images.
First-runner-up was Kaylee Kleitsch, daughter of Rick and Brenda Kleitsch. She was sponsored by Immaculate Conception Church.
Second runner up was Emma Cutsforth, daughter of Dan and Lynda Cutsforth. She was sponsored by the Fairbank Fire Department.
Ms. Congeniality was Alyxandra Dixon, daughter of Jayson Dixon and Bobbi Deleon. She was sponsored by Fairbank Development Corp.
Also competing were Joslynn Miller, daughter of Amanda Jipson and Grant Miller, sponsored by Fairbank Community Club, and Camryn Wolfe, daughter of Jeannie and Ben Wolfe, sponsored by the Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary.