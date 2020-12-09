SUMNER — Junior Peyton Schmitz’s 30-point performance led Sumner-Fredericksburg boys basketball to its first win of this young season.
Schmitz hit four 3-pointers and was six-for seven at the free throw line as the Cougars won 71-44 over Waterloo Catholic.
Junior Klay Seehase controlled inside play as he scored 22 points and led the team with 20 rebounds. Senior Kody Van Engelenburg added 18, also hitting four 3-pointers.
Senior Nathan Zupke added 1 point, before he was helped off the court after a head-first fall while defending. He walked out of the gymnasium on his own power after the game.
Waterloo Catholic’s leading scorer was junior Carter Gallagher with 20. Junior Ben Trost was the only other Sailor to reach double digits with 15 points.
Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Mike Quigley said their inside game was key to the win.
“We haven’t run into a team that we felt can defend us inside, so most teams are going to run zone,” he said. “We got some size inside and some skill inside, so we preach getting the ball inside is going to open everything up. Tonight was a good example of that.
The Cougars beat Waterloo Catholic on the boards, outrebounding them 34-19. Seehaus also had five blocks, while the Sailors had one.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC 13 9 7 15 — 44
S-F 16 22 19 14 — 71
POINTS — Waterloo Columbus (44): Carter Gallagher 20, Ben Trost 15, Dallas Westhoff 5, Josh Merrifield 2, and Alex Buer 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg (71): Peyton Schmitz 30, Klay Seehase 22, Kody Van Engelenburg 18, Nathan Zupke 1.
REBOUNDS — Waterloo Columbus (19): Buser 4, Westhoff 4, Joseph Haag 4, Gallagher 3, Jon Dobson 2, Josh Merrifield 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg (34): Seehase 20, Beau Nederhoff 4, VanEngelenburg 4, Austin Langreck 2, Schmitz 2, Brennan Duffy 1, Zupke 1.
UP NEXT: Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-2) will host Denver (2-0) on Tuesday, Dec. 15.