Voters will see some changes with this year’s school board and municipal elections. In the past, school board elections were held in September and municipal elections were held on Election Day the first Tuesday in November.
Beginning this year, city and school elections will be held together on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The Iowa Legislature passed a law in 2017 ending the longstanding tradition of the September school board elections.
It is hoped the combined elections will increase voter participation, Secretary of State Paul Pate said.
“Turnout for city and school elections is usually not very high and I hope that changes this year,” Secretary Pate said. “A lot of voters might not realize that these local elections tend to have a much greater impact on their daily lives than the races for president and the U.S. Senate.”
Persons that are considering running for either a school board seat, or city council term, can take out nomination papers beginning Monday, Aug. 26. The filing period for candidates for both the city and school general elections runs through Thursday, Sept. 19.
On the Oelwein School Board the terms for Candace King, district director, Erin Ryan and Dave Schmidt, both at-large director seats, are expiring. Each seat is a four-year term. Nomination papers can be picked up at Central Office just north of the high school, or in the Fayette County Auditor’s office at the courthouse in West Union. The school board nomination papers are to be turned in to the Board Secretary, Michael Rueber, at Central Office.
Oelwein residents interested in running for a city council position can choose from these seats, which are up for election this year; 1st Ward, currently held by Matt Weber; 3rd Ward, currently held by LouAnn Milks; Councilman at-Large, Darin Christensen; or the Mayor’s seat, held by Peggy Sherrets. Persons must live in the Ward represented to run for one of those positions. The At-Large and Mayor seats are citywide.
City office nomination papers can be picked up at Oelwein City Hall or the County Auditor’s office. A minimum of 25 signatures is required for the papers to be accepted. Nomination papers for a city council position must be returned to the County Auditor’s office. City Hall cannot accept them.
Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers said her office has mailed letters to each voter in the county explaining where his or her polling (voting) location will be on Nov. 5. In Oelwein, there will be only two voting locations, the Community Plaza and the Public Library. All voting locations in the county will be open on Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are no exceptions, no matter the size of the town, Moellers said.
“There are a couple of big changes for voters this year. First, any person living in Fayette County will vote in Fayette County. Some towns sit on county lines, so their votes will match the county in which they live, for example, some Fairbank residents live in Fayette County. Their polling place will be in Oran,” Moellers said. “Wherever they voted in the general election last November, that is where they vote this year and from now on going forward.”
Moellers said the second big change is that all of the candidates for city, school board, community college stuff, will be on the same ballot. This is according to the new state regulation.
Moellers said some towns will end up paying a lot more for their election, especially the smaller towns. She said Oelwein’s election cost may actually decrease because of combining all into one ballot.
Moellers said this year will be a proving ground for her and staff at the auditor’s office. After the first year, they will have it figured out, she said. This year, she will have to make 31 different ballot styles for the county to accommodate all of the new regulations.
Candidate’s Guides, which include deadlines and information about collecting petition signatures to qualify for the ballot, are available at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, sos.iowa.gov, in the Elections section.