The Oelwein School district is adding eight positions that will be eligible for teacher leadership compensation (TLC).
This is part of some 25 positions that are open overall on a highlighted list presented to the School Board Monday.
“The highlighted ones are ones that will be open this year,” Superintendent Josh Ehn replied to director Julie Williams. “Seventy-five percent of the time, there are folks that are already in these positions. According to the contract, they will need to be reapplied for.”
Extra resources last year allowed the district to slowly grow TLC over two years, adding positions, Ehn indicated.
Of the new positions:
One is from the K-12 social studies leader position, which was split into K-5 and 6-12 social studies leaders.
“With the curriculum stuff we’re doing, we’re going to split that back out to help with curriculum delivery,” Ehn said.
Secondly, the district will add a student services/social emotional learning (SEL) curriculum lead. “This is an at-risk coordinator or a guidance counselor,” Ehn said. “Two years ago, that group started meeting regularly to do more planning of SEL curriculum in our district and what used to be the health and safety fair, now the happy, healthy awesome expo. Curriculum work (is) also involved.”
Thirdly, they will add three Positive Behavior Intervention System (PBIS) curriculum lead positions, one at each building level.
Fourthly, there will be three staff wellness mentor positions, one per building.
“This is what I think people are excited about is the staff wellness coach,” Ehn said. “This is staff mental health wellness, kind of acting as cheerleader in staff to identify social emotional needs of staff and our associates and create that positive environment in every building.”
“These are being paid for by the local funds already enacted by the House,” Ehn said.
TLC is part of the annually-set supplemental state aid package for education.
“There was a carryover of $95,000. These positions (are) over half of that,” Ehn said.
“What’s really cool, I’m really proud of our District Leadership Team — they’ve done this every year — we made changes because we’re being responsive to the needs of the staff and our kids,” Ehn said.
“What’s really cool is watching the staff help own that and tweaking getting feedback from teachers what’s working and what’s not and help leverage those resources in response to what’s going on in the classroom.”