The Oelwein School Board on Monday approved the district's certified annual report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, which includes income that had come in through Sept. 9.
Business manager Michael Rueber’s report shows the general fund ending $483,000 in the black.
Even without the $311,000 in Federal CARES Act money received to assist in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic for certain allowed uses, the district would have ended $172,000 in the black, Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
“Yes it was nice to have that CARES Act money in there during the pandemic,” Ehn said. “However we were trending in the right direction before that. We made those decisions ahead of time. Your fiscal year takes so long to cycle through. Even if we take that $311,000 out for CARES Act money, we’re still in the ($172,000) range.”
Ehn indicated with unknowns such as where enrollment will fall for next year including for online education — “the best thing for FY 2021 is balance and predictability.”
The district also approved the transportation report and special education supplement which pulls some data from the transportation report.
The special ed supplement showed the special education deficit was $408,287.82.
The School Board approved seeking the spending authority from a state committee — the nonpartisan nondepartmental School Budget Review Committee established by the Legislature — that will allow it to spend down the special education deficit — the $408,287.82 amount, unless any Iowa Department of Education audit review would determine another amount.
The special education deficit is smaller than last year, when the district applied for $618,672, Rueber said.
The motion was to “approve school budget review committee (SBRC) request seeking allowable growth and supplemental aid for a negative special education balance of $408,287.82, as presented.”
Despite phrases such as “supplemental aid,” none of it will come from the state, Ehn said in response to a question from School Board member Bob Kalb.
“This is local property tax payers (funding it),” Ehn said.
The fiscal 2020 audit will begin on Oct. 12, Rueber said.