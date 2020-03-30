CHECK BACK IN WEDNESDAY’S DAILY REGISTER FOR THE FULL STORY.
The Oelwein School Board approved its fiscal 2021 budget at a tax rate that was down more than 3 cents from its original estimate in February, to just under $13.95 per $1,000 assessed valuation, based on property tax re-estimates.
The board approved the management levy resolution, allowing it to levy the maximum of $200,000, as allowed.
It approved the budget guarantee resolution.
“We’re seeking permission so we can get on-time funding for increased enrollment,” said Superintendent Josh Ehn. Enrollment, which is certified to the state each October, is projected to increase in the fall, and on-time funding will allow the district to use the per-pupil funding from its certified enrollment come October in fiscal 2021 instead of waiting until fiscal 2022, as allowed.
• The board also approved the re-estimated budget for the current fiscal year ending June 30, which passed.
• It approved the recommendation of hiring an architect firm for the Wings Park and High School remodel, to engage in contract negotiations. With which architect the board is negotiating was not specified in the motion nor was it stated in board documents that were made available to the public.
• An AEA cooperative purchasing agreement was also approved.