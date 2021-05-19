The Oelwein School Board approved Monday as part of the consent agenda a shared contract with Keystone Area Education Agency for a technology support specialist, from July 1 to June 30, 2022.
The person will, among other described roles:
• collaborate with District staff to determine technology needs, goals, and priorities
• collaborate with District staff in the implementation of the District’s technology program
• provide on-site maintenance of the District’s technology program
• collaborate with District staff for website development and maintenance
• facilitate professional development associated with technology integration in the District’s classrooms
Although the overriding motivation is unknown as it was not discussed Monday, a need for a technology staffer has been noted in board materials or outright at the last two meetings.
In school board documents on Monday’s agenda, the resigning technology and print shop associate recommended that the position be split into two jobs, in a resignation letter.
More tech support was also something teachers had requested going forward, when they reflected on a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, connecting virtually at the April 19 school board meeting.