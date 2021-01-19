The Oelwein School Board voted 6-0 on Monday to return grades 5-12 to 100% in-person attendance beginning Feb. 2.
Any parents who are uncomfortable with fully in-person attendance will have the opportunity to enroll students in Oelwein Online (O2), the district’s fully virtual environment. The board extended the O2 enrollment deadline to Feb. 2.
Board members also heard that the semester break was a good time to make the switch, and that increasing pressure from the governor and lawmakers to return students in-person full-time was a consideration.
Board member Bob Bouska called on the board to return students to the classroom full-time.
Board President Candace King was absent from the meeting.
Oelwein High School and Oelwein Middle School will have a Virtual Learning Day on Monday, Feb. 1, to allow faculty to prepare the building to welcome students back to 100% daily attendance.
A matrix the district is using that takes into account local COVID-19 data “is trending to support full-time in-person instruction,” according to the in-person learning resolution approved at the meeting..
Administrators introduced the data matrix to the board at the December meeting. It assigns a point value that scales along with absenteeism of staff and students, and along with the 14-day rolling average “community spread” in Fayette County.
The matrix says six or fewer points supports returning to learn in-person.
Superintendent Josh Ehn shared coronavirus-related absenteeism rates within the district on Tuesday with the Daily Register and updated the district’s online COVID-19 tracker.
• Staff absenteeism for COVID-19 is 1.8%, and 7.3% overall (owing to quarantining). Overall absenteeism of 7.3% is on the high end of the green range, and from reading the graph, that adds at the high end of 2 points on the matrix.
• Student absenteeism for COVID-19 is 1.4% and 4.3% overall. This is squarely in the green range, adding 2 points in the matrix.
• As of Tuesday, Fayette County remains at a 13% rolling average of people testing positive for the virus over the last two weeks which has been called “community spread.” This adds in the high end of 3 points on the matrix.
This totals to 7 points in the matrix, or 8 points if taking the “high end” numbers as half-steps.
The rolling 14-day total of individuals positive for the virus was: 159 on Friday, 158 on Monday, and 136 on Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, which takes it as a percentage of all COVID-19 tests. (Although not considered on the matrix, Buchanan County is at an 11% two-week rolling total.)
The “community spread” or person-to-person infection rate was higher after break, and administrators have been waiting for it to recede, according to Ehn. The two-week total testing positive in Fayette County most recently peaked at 193 on Jan. 4. (It’s well below the two-week rolling peak on Nov. 19, which was 367.)
“Staff is trending toward the green and students have always been in the green,” Ehn said.
“That’s just one small part of the story,” Ehn said. “The rest of the story is told from a couple of different angles. One is, there is no better time for us to switch back to full-time than right now,” Ehn said, noting the semester ends next week.
The semester ends Monday, Jan. 25, according to the district calendar. Schedules will already be shifting at the middle and high schools.
“There’s no better time to switch — if the board had to pick a time outside the beginning of the school year, to switch to 100% or virtual, whichever way we need to go, this is the most important time we could do it,” Ehn said. “So it put a little bit of pressure on us to make a decision and a recommendation on what to do.
“Knowing what’s happening with the data, what we believe’s happening, and also knowing what we believe is going to happen in Des Moines, we’ve heard the recommendation of the governor, and the house and the senate getting after it last week in terms of potentially forcing our hand anyway, to go back full-time. That’s not necessarily the reason, if they want to make us go back they can make us and we have to follow suit. That’s out there in the public space.
“All those factors play an important part in this. I sat down with the administrative team and we believe this is something we can tackle.
“It’s not a decision we take lightly,” Ehn said. “There’s a lot of opinions still on both sides of the fence. The virtual setting (is) still there for families to go if they don’t believe in 100% (in-person) attendance. But our administrative team is behind me to say that we’re ready. There’s a lot that has to happen in the next two weeks.”
“I would recommend passing this resolution to turn our hybrid model off and go back to 100% attendance, obviously reserving the right that if there was another spike or if something went dramatically wrong we could always go back to hybrid or, again, go back to virtual.”
Bouska read a statement in support of fully in-person learning:
“My view of a job as a manager is to provide my people with all the tools needed to be successful at their jobs and also provide growth and opportunity while creating a sustainable work environment,” he said.
“I view my position as a school board member as providing students with all the tools to move into society whether it is into higher level education or into the workforce. Students need to be prepared for either direction to be successful, not to drop out or give up their hopes and dreams because they are not prepared...
“It is part of our mission statement that we believe each student can graduate ready to go to college or a career,” Bouska said.
“So I have a question: Are we truly preparing them by only going part-time. Are we moving them on with only half of the tools or only half of the time needed to be successful? How will they stack up to students who have been going to school full-time? Will they be committed to being a full time student or employee in the future? This is on us. This is our responsibility. This is what we will be held accountable for. So I hope you will vote in favor of this.”