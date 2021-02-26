The Negotiations Committee of the Oelwein School Board will meet with unions for certified faculty and support staff starting at 4 p.m. Monday, March 1 in open session for the presentation of initial proposals, an important component for budgeting.
To start, the board will receive the initial contract proposal from the Oelwein Certified Education Association and will give its initial contract proposal in return.
At 4:30 p.m., it will conduct a similarly-ordered exchange of contract proposals with the Oelwein Support Staff Association.
Until agreements are reached, this will be a missing piece of the district budget.
“Further information has been coming in and the budget situation is improving,” Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Daily Register on Friday, Feb. 26, in a follow-up email, in response to early figures he presented at the regular School Board meeting on Feb. 16, which follow. “We are excited to share our budget with the board and public in the coming week.”
Ehn told the board Feb. 16 that he planned to send them draft budgets for comment by March 2 and a revised one shortly before publication. He encouraged them to send comments back to the administration individually.
Ehn said a goal for the 2022 budget will be to keep the general fund position flat or slightly down.
As of Feb. 16, Ehn anticipated a tax rate increase of 0.1% to 0.3%.
“This position will be 90% driven by our cash reserve levy (i.e. special education expenses),” he said. “That is because our special ed costs are still bleeding.”
The budget hearing and approval could happen as early as March 15, he indicated.
“Depends on — settlements with unions, what insurance rates are going to be, ... property and casualty insurance,” Ehn said.
Gov Kim Reynolds signed into law Tuesday, Feb. 23 a bill setting “categorical state percentage of growth” or supplemental state aid at 2.4% for the budget year from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
“There were those in Des Moines I talked to who felt they were going to deliver 3, but it didn’t happen,” Ehn told the board on Feb. 16.
In addition to setting supplemental state aid, the bill modifies provisions relating to the property tax replacement payment and the transportation equity payments. It can be tracked in the Iowa Legislature’s online bill tracking system under Senate File 269.