Superintendent Josh Ehn shared design plans from the Oelwein School District’s architect, Invision, for a remodel at Wings Park Elementary that is anticipated to take over six months (according to math based on a monthly savings estimate), and work at the High School that he indicated likely could be completed over the summer.
The proposed kindergarten move to Wings Park and high school parking lot paving were put on hold indefinitely owing to budget constraints.
Ehn has sat in on a weekly Friday check-in with the engineers, construction manager and architects to keep current on their progress and give feedback on value, cost and priorities at both schools.
TIMING OF both projects was discussed when the Oelwein School Board met in-person on Monday, June 15, spaced six feet apart in the High School Library owing to COVID-19 precautions.
The work for both buildings would likely be under one contract, Ehn said.
As for timing of work at the high school, “I think the goal would be to start during the summer and have the construction done before school started, so I don’t think there would be much impact on the actual school year at the high school,” Ehn said to a question from board member Charlene Stocker.
Work on Wings Park will stretch into the school year and is expected to lead to educating students at least somewhat offsite.
Ehn cited a conversation with Pete Perez with the district’s construction management firm, Boyd Jones.
“If we can have the ability to remove all students from Wings Park and educate them somewhere else, if they can start construction in March or April and have the building as long as they need, potentially into fall or early winter ... It would potentially save us three to six months’ construction time,” he said. “It’s going to be closer to $100,000 per month cost savings if we can evacuate the building and not be in there during construction, so a total savings of $600,000 to $800,000 on the total project if we’re not in there.”
As to educating students offsite, Ehn addressed research into evacuating them to Sacred Heart or Parkside.
With Parkside, grade levels could be split between an addition planned for the back of Wings Park and Parkside, which “would add months onto the project” and create transportation and meal complications, he said.
“Pete (Perez with Boyd Jones) will be able to articulate that more at the next meeting as far as cost implication. Certainly something to consider as far as cost increasing. Parkside, we would be using every square foot of that building, but I think we could make it work.”
“The linchpin is going to be if Sacred Heart is allowable and what that might look like,” Ehn said.
Referring to Sacred Heart blueprints credited to the former principal, Julie Woods, Ehn said, “I think we could get in there. It would be tight too ... but the cost savings would be worth it.”
If the timeline works out, construction documents could be ready to go by November or December, so the elementary school could go out to bid by February and start construction by April.
“Then when school starts again in the fall we could start at those other locations,” Ehn said.
THE REDESIGN, Ehn said, is program-based, referring to a map of Wings Park to begin.
Ehn mentioned receiving feedback from teachers, clubs and various groups during these early design phases.
“After (the construction team heard) my feedback on value and cost and where this project sits in comparison to some of the stuff we want to do at the high school and try to get all these pieces and fit them in one puzzle, this was their ‘homerun swing’ on what a potential layout could look like for Wings Park.”
“Along with this image they sent a spreadsheet of four to five pages of every single classroom with square footage and breakdown of how those would be used, basically to make sure we have enough space for every program,” Ehn said. “(Elementary Principal) Justin (McGuinness) and I spent an hour reviewing it to make sure we have enough square footage for everything we want to try to accomplish.”
Several design elements are currently incorporated in the Wings Park preliminary design.
•A redesigned office area and vestibule achieves a safe entryway.
•The design adds a 12,000 square foot classroom wing, yielding more than 100 square feet per classroom, to achieve separate cafeteria and gym spaces.
“(This) was a directive from all different subgroups in terms of making both more functional,” Ehn said. “They are able to pull daylight into all the classrooms,” or those with exterior wall access, the presentation said. “There are a couple classrooms on the west end that don’t have direct exterior wall access but they would have interior windows, and there would be light coming in from the cafeteria that would spill into those classrooms.”
•It adds two collaborative media centers, “So it’s not one giant library (but) smaller libraries that can be used in collaborative fashion for different breakout groups for projects that would be very accessible to teachers,” Ehn said.
•It brings restrooms to Americans with Disability Act compliance standards.
•”Although it does not address the kindergarten issue of being in that complex it does essentially prepare the building for a (potential) kindergarten addition whether it be in two years or 10 years or if ever,” Ehn said. “It becomes a viable option to put a kindergarten addition onto this building if this board or any board would wish.
“They gave us a few options for a potential kindergarten addition. First would be to put it on the south end and … put an addition that would relocate the front office music and arts probably over by the gym, or they would put a four to five classroom wing off that northwest corner.”
•Four group breakout rooms are plotted on the plan, Ehn said responding to board member Dana Bostian. Ehn said RSVP volunteers were adamant about having a space that wasn’t a back corner or hallway to work.
•“The commons area, … it’s not just used for lunch, classrooms can go down and use that space,” Ehn said.
•Ehn said skylight options included raising the roof or bringing in “light tubes” to bring in natural light, to a question from board member Erin Ryan.
•Board member Bob Bouska asked about the layout of rooms and the cost associated with those moves.
Invision is seeking feedback from the board on this concept to prepare for a to-scale 3-D rendering for a special board meeting on Monday, July 13.
“Boyd Jones wants to put some accurate cost estimates to this, so it’s not a yes or no vote but a general feeling of, yeah, we like where they’re headed, or no, it’s not something to get involved with,” Ehn said.
THE HIGH SCHOOL design plan includes office reshuffling and adding a vestibule for safe entry or “a second set of doors that will remain locked so that entrants have to come though the high school office,” window updating, ADA compliant restrooms, moving to a single shared science lab with adjacent classrooms, relocating counselors with a conference room, right sizing of special education classrooms, and adding a code-compliant think room that’s used to work on behaviors.
“The two big features this rendering addresses is the science lab… Right now we kind of have three science labs, so instead of remodeling all three — it’s a lot of counter tops, faucets and gas, their concept is one science lab with adjacent classrooms shared as necessary. We talked through that concept with our science teachers and they would prefer to have a bigger better science lab, so conceptually I think we can make that work.
DISCUSSING SCRAPPED PLANS, Ehn said, “We had a laundry list of things everyone had told them we wanted to do. That was going to be millions more than what we wanted to spend or talk about spending.”
Examples of list items removed were the kindergarten move, high school parking lot, and other “subsidiary projects.”
“We’re kind of left with what I’ve shown you here,” he said. “Truth be told, if we did everything in both pictures we’d probably still be over budget.”
So construction management firm Boyd Jones will come in and give the cost estimate for the design and find “where our value is, what we’re willing to tolerate… We’ll get a really clear picture in the next couple of weeks,” Ehn said.
Board member Bob Kalb asked how COVID-19 would affect this plan for evacuation and spacing.
Earlier in the meeting, under the Return to Learn plan discussion, Ehn said social distancing guidelines for transit on an 84-person bus would require carrying less than half the bus capacity and options could include more buses or shuttles and would be up to the board.
Ehn referenced Perez in saying that contractors are very aggressive right now with regard to the lagging market, meaning the district could potentially take advantage of that.
President Candace King voiced support of the separation of commons and the gym at Wings Park noting, “especially with COVID, hopefully they have a vaccine by then” with agreement from board members Ryan and Julie Williams.
“What’s cool about this is you’re getting new classrooms, you’ve got to add square footage anyway so put it where it’s going to have the most impact on kids,” Ehn said.
Video of the meeting can be viewed from the following link on the Oelwein Daily Register Facebook.