With the decision to focus construction efforts “primarily” on the Wings Park Elementary site, the Oelwein School Board on Monday heard from Pete Perez of Boyd Jones Construction and later approved an agreement to retain that company for construction management services.
Superintendent Josh Ehn sought feedback as to how much the board wanted to be involved in hiring and working with an architect.
“Last time we were embarking on this opportunity with Wings Park, that I thought was a disaster,” board member Dana Bostian said. "As a board member, we’d come to a School Board meeting with something on [the agenda] I’d not even heard of [to vote on]."
Having had a subcommittee contributed to that, she said.
Board member Bob Kalb said maybe if all were involved it wouldn’t be that way.
Perez explained various ways to narrow down professional firms, such as having about 20 present their qualifications to the board and winnowing down to finalists based on a rubric.
Board member Charlene Stocker was enthusiastic when Perez told her the board could narrow down a large field of candidates through a selection committee of the superintendent, a board member and possibly the business manager.
“I’d be very comfortable with that,” Stocker said. “I’m uncomfortable with looking at 20 firms and picking out three.”
Ehn said he wanted to be certain board members were involved as much as they want.
“It’s a big decision, talking $1 million," he said. "It’s probably going to be in place the next 50 years.”
He said the selection committee could present the board with a few architects whether by written request or prescreening work.
“It’s going to be a blank envelope as far as Wings Park is concerned.”
Board member Bob Bouska, who has experience in construction, advised for a criterion during selection to “make sure they fit our culture.”
Previously the board had worked with Estes Construction.
“Why are we switching?” board member Julie Williams asked.
“Estes had a handful of primaries — superintendents and project managers — that were leaving in the middle of our last project,” Ehn said.
The board owns the work it bought from Estes Construction.
Bostian asked if members would be “starting over as far as diagram work done in the past.”
“It’s a springboard for what happens next,” Perez said. The new firm might enlarge the windows for example. “There’s research showing natural daylight does improve test scores.”
Boyd Jones, established in 1924, is family-owned and was named Nebraska’s Safest Company with Distinction two years in a row by the National Safety Council, Nebraska, Perez said.
“To achieve the recognition with distinction, companies must outperform their industry average by at least 50%,” the company said. “This year, we’re proud that Boyd Jones outperformed the industry average by more than 90%.”
Boyd Jones is now working jobs in two dozen K-12 school districts, Perez said.