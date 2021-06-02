The Oelwein School Board held a disciplinary hearing on student conduct last Wednesday.
This is known because of the exceptions to Iowa open meetings law the school district cited in order to close the meeting — Iowa Code 21.5 sections (1) (a) to review confidential records and (e) discuss whether to conduct a hearing to suspend or expel a student.
Upon emerging from closed session, the board voted 5-0 to uphold the recommendation of the administration, according to board minutes.
Board members not attending were Candace King and Charlene Stocker.