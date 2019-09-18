Superintendent Josh Ehn and school board members started their first meeting of the new school year with a work session regarding Estes Construction building assessments. The assessments were completed earlier this year and contain concerns and recommendations of probable needs for the school building.
Entry way safety at both Wings Elementary and the High School buildings was a concern brought up by almost all board members. Other concerns discussed included finishes, windows, less square inch per student classroom space at Wings Park than other schools and how to adjust that deficiency, and the need for a gym at Wings Park, where the cafeteria and gym is a shared space.
Ehn pointed out sometimes changes can be made by rehabilitating space to meet needs of the students and faculty, and make as much of an impact without spending money on new construction. The challenge, he said, lies in deciding how to continue the good stewardship for faculty, parents and students to meet their needs.
A plan was made to meet with Estes in December for further discussion with the goal of a timeline by late winter early spring. No action was taken at the work session.
The School Board of Directors then settled in to the regular meeting with a busy agenda. Education students from Upper Iowa University were welcomed as student board members.
“School year is off to a great start,” commented Principal Travis Druvenga, at the board meeting.
Principal McGuinness gave an update on the new dismissal procedure at Wings Park.
“The first day of dismissal was rough,” said McGuinness. “That was poor planning on my part; I take full responsibility for that. But, right after that day we had a full staff meeting and Mr. Ehn sat down with us and we talked through what went well and what didn’t go well. We immediately put a plan in place to make things better.
McGuinness said the following Monday Mr. Ehn helped organize and structure everything for a tighter plan.
“Now things are going tremendously better. All of our kids are safely on the way home by 3:30 at the latest,” McGuinness said. “We’ve gotten more efficient with our time. It took all of us and I’m really proud of our whole team for rallying around this and fixing the problems we had with it and making it something to be proud of.”
“I have never seen anything so organized in my life,” said Board member Charlene Stocker. “It blew my mind when I walked in the gym. Inside it’s organized, outside it’s organized, just amazing.”
Ehn said, “If you think about it there are 366 kids in the building. Except for the walkers, in less than an hour every single kid was handed off to an adult.”
“It’s a huge credit to Josh for helping us nail it down and huge credit to staff we have at Wings,” said McGuinness. “It wouldn’t be possible without them.”
Other topics mentioned in reports were: Induction of the Academic Hall of Fame, Guided reading at the Middle school for fifth and sixth grade students, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports education, Homecoming activities, Husky Adventure camps, book purchases and new room for storing resource books, a presentation by Josh Vanderloop and Deb Kaeppel about STEM and Senior Seminar Program.
Superintendent Ehn shared that he had placed some topics up for discussion on the agenda to get feedback from the Board members as to whether or not to move forward with a plan.
One was the discussion of putting in place a home schooling / resource program. This program would provide academic support to the homeschool community, provide an alternative educational pathway for those with whom traditional education is not working, and provide a clear pathway for K-8 homeschool student to potentially receive a high school diploma.
“For at least the past six years there’s been some de-regulation regarding home schooling laws,” said Ehn, “making it easier for parents to homeschool, which has resulted in less physical presence of students at school grounds. So, the state several years ago, allowed districts to open homeschoolers access to assistance programs, where we provide curriculum and resources to homeschool families for students to help them in their pathways to gain education. The intriguing part of that is that we get 1.3 approved percent of student tuition per child through the homeschool student program. We do have homeschool students and we are losing to students in online schooling because they see it as homeschooling, even though it is not.”
Ehn pointed out to the Board that other school districts such as Marion, Lemars, Iowa City, and Cedar Rapids were participating in these programs. He wanted to discuss with the board the probability of looking into the program.
“We have over 30 homeschoolers and about 20 go to online education services,” said Ehn. “With these programs we can provide better services to our students.”
The board members were in agreement to learn more about homeschool / school programs.
There was discussion on a shared soccer program for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Board approved a trip request to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention from Tuesday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 1.
District financial secretary Michael Rueber gave the certified annual report regarding revenue and expenditures. The district has one year remaining on the PPEL Bond, which has been budgeted for FY20 payment. According to Rueber, the district has no other general obligation debt.
“The general fund has taken a beating, and it continues to take a beating,” Rueber said. “Josh and I did a lot of looking at things, we’ve been looking at things since I got here. But especially in the last couple of weeks, we’ve spent some time to meet with the other building administrators and really try to figure out what we can do to help that number — that’s our ugliest number, in my opinion.”
Rueber told the Board he was open to any suggestions or long term plans for the district, while keeping the general fund balance of roughly $1.5 million in mind.
Rueber stressed to keep in mind, “This is a snapshot as of June 30, 2019 — this takes into account all of our accounts payable that we haven’t paid yet. It also takes into account all of our accounts receivable that we haven’t received yet. So that fund balance is kind of like looking at your checking account at any point in time — it doesn’t really paint the whole picture, because there are still some things that are going to come out of that and some things that are going to go into that. It’s impossible to get a concrete picture of the district’s financial position on any one day in a year.”
Rueber shared the district has been meeting and holding discussions around those financial challenges.
“It’s no longer the elephant in the room that isn’t getting addressed,” said Rueber. “We are talking about it, we are looking at it. It’s a lot of my time right now.”
Rueber later spoke about the school’s open enrollment deficit.
“We had a deficit of nearly $900,000 in FY19, meaning we paid other districts nearly $900,000 more than we collected from other districts due to students open enrolling out of Oelwein,” said Rueber. “This is another focus of the administration and board here, to do everything possible to retain students in our district by providing the best education possible. We are confident in the steps we are taking to accomplish our goal, but as Mr. Ehn mentioned in the meeting, it takes thirteen years to turn open enrollment around. If a student open enrolls out of the district in kindergarten, that’s most likely thirteen years of Oelwein paying tuition to another school for that student. It takes a while to recover from open enrollment deficits.
“The district is taking positive steps to aid in building the general fund balance up, including meeting with building administrators to go through their budgets line by line, tracking down receivables that have not been collected (rent from NICC for the RTC building), and exploring other funds to pay for expenditures that could be classified under those funds’ purposes.
“We have a lot of reasons to be optimistic here at Oelwein Community School District. Taking some steps to ensure financial health in the future, namely in our general fund, is a healthy exercise. I’ve had full cooperation from Mr. Ehn and the rest of the district in this task. I am very optimistic when looking at our projected FY20 revenues, expenditures, and proposals. This is an exciting time for the district, and it fits nicely with our mission of doing whatever it takes to educate all students and to provide an environment where students can be Happy, Healthy, and Awesome in their educational pursuits,” Rueber said.
Prior to adjournment, the Board entered into closed session Section 21.5(1)(a) to discuss the sale of real estate. No further action was before adjourning.