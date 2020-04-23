Superintendent Josh Ehn spoke highly of the architecture agreement and contract for Wings Park and the high school with Invision Architecture of Waterloo and construction manager Boyd Jones Construction of Omaha, how he came upon it, and how an attorney for the school district helped him tailor it to the district’s needs. The board approved it.
“We were at the benefit that Invision had just spent a month negotiating this contract with Ahlers and Cooney, our attorney, for the new Cedar Falls High School that they’re going to be building over there,” Ehn said. “So we started with that contract as a base, so a lot of the agreements were kind of already made between Ahlers and Invision, and (the attorney) and I went through it and made sure the areas were good for us, and this is what we came up with.
“This is one of the best contracts I’ve ever seen, if you guys remember some of our past contracts with architects, this can be a challenging endeavor, and we got it all done in about a week and a half. … With another party having done it ahead of time, we were able to benefit from that.”
The contract spells out when construction documents will be provided.
It says the architect, Invision, will prepare project documents for review by the school district, whom documents call the owner, and construction manager Boyd Jones, at the following stages of the project development: 100% completion of schematic design phase; 100% completion of design development phase; and 75%, and 100% completion of the construction documents phase. The architect will give the district a set of printed and electronic project documents for each designated review period.
Compensation for each phase of services shall basically be portioned as follows: programming 3%, schematic design phase 15%, design development phase 20%, construction documents phase 30%, bidding phase 5%, construction phase through substantial completion 25%, closeout phase 2%; this sums to 100%.
Design services would be a lump sum based on 7.6% of the construction manager’s design development price for construction, inclusive of contingencies such as architecture interior design, mechanical and electrical engineering, a $15,000 allowance for structural engineering and $20,000 allowance for civil engineering, based on one single bid issuance.
Reimbursable expenses include related out-of-town travel and subsistence; project web sites, data and communication services; fees for securing project approval from proper authorities; renderings, models, presentation materials; printing; postage; insurance requested by owner beyond what architect carries; and site office expenses. The architect will not mark up reimbursable expenses, the contract states.
There is no initial payment to the architect. Payments for services will be made monthly in proportion to services performed, due 30 days after invoicing, with interest at 1% yearly. The architect will keep records on file for 10 years or until any claim brought in that time is resolved.