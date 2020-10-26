The Oelwein School Board approved design documents and tentative bidding dates for Wings Park and Oelwein High School projects on Monday after hearing from contracted partners Invision architects of Waterloo and construction manager Boyd Jones of Nebraska.
For construction only, the Wings Park estimate went down, and the high school estimate went up based on an increased cost estimate for the secure entry. The net increase is nearly $56,000 since first given to the board on July 13. As of Oct. 21, construction costs are an estimated $9.961 million, plus itemized project costs of $1.308 million, that adds up to $11.269 million, without any bid alternate add-ons.
Looking ahead on the timeline, the contractors would present to the board and reach out to contractors on Nov. 16, with a tentative notice of public hearing on Jan. 5 and bid date on Jan 19.
Wings Park construction could start by April 5, 2021, and tentatively conclude around March 2022.
“We’re going to try to push that with the contractors, but I don’t want to over-promise that,” Boyd Jones Senior Project Manager Mark Pfister said of the completion date.
The construction at the high school could start by June 1, 2021, and conclude around the start of the school year, Aug. 23, 2021.
The plan would bring in more daylight.
“The front door includes a new entrance canopy, some signage and additional windows including a very large window into the commons to capture daylight,” said Kate Payne, budget manager with Invision. “(We) heard throughout the process that daylight is a major driver in what we choose to do. I think there are fairly few windows now.”
The gym will be separated from the cafeteria, as it was in earlier plans.
“The gym becomes a standalone gym, and not a cafe-gym-atorium,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said. “Which will expand our gym opportunities. We could add two hours of gym a day and indoor recess because the cafeteria moves out.”
Alternate add-ons in the north and south wings at Wings Park would include wall painting and/or flooring in the band room, art room and gym, and would add some $57,000 to the cost.
High school alternates and their costs would be replacing corridor flooring, $80,000; window replacement in the older part of the building, $539,000; and updating the science classrooms, $460,000.
For the science lab alternate, Payne said the design would “redo it so there is one traditional lab with peninsulas like you think of in a science lab, and the other one is more flexible where there’s plumbing, two walls, the furniture is flexible so it’s flexible with layout, there’d be an open space in the middle of the two rooms for different kinds of physics (activities) we mostly talked about, and the middle is a shared storage space between the two science labs.”
The science classrooms cost estimate has come down about $210,000 since the July estimate of $670,000. The setup was still described as a single shared science lab with adjacent classrooms in a June presentation to the board.
“It originally also included the entire wing, turning the current science classroom back into a traditional classroom,” Ehn told the Daily Register. “I cut it from the scope to bring costs down (and) increase added value.”