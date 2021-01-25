The Oelwein School Board on Monday approved the sale of $11.624 million in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds for renovation at Wings Park Elementary and Oelwein High School, notably the high school science lab.
Three large banks, two in North Carolina and one in Arizona, bid on $11.62 million in sales tax revenue bonds.
Requests for proposals were sent to several local banks, but they may not be able to buy sales tax bonds, agent Matt Gillaspie with Piper Sandler said.
Huntington Public Capital Corp. of Charlotte, North Carolina, had the lowest interest rate of the three bidders at 1.84% fixed until maturity 14 years out, in 2035, plus legal fees. Payments will be due semiannually each July 1 and Jan. 1.
The district is putting another $1 million in cash toward the project for a total $12.62 million sum.
As to designation of the sum, $12.5 million is going to the capital improvement project, and cost of issuance is another $123,404, due on the March 2, 2021, delivery date.
March 2 is when, as Gillaspie said, “the bond money will come to you.”
The bonds will be paid off from the penny school infrastructure sales tax (secure an advanced vision for education or SAVE, which first passed the 2008 Iowa Legislature). After the Legislature extended it in 2019, the SAVE tax now expires Jan. 1, 2051, unless extended by another act of the Legislature.
The bonds are not paid from any form of property taxation and are not general obligations.
Although there was initially some concern about what retail sales would do during the pandemic, sales tax for online purchases was fully phased-in in Iowa for the first year in 2020, Gillaspie said.
Not only has state sales tax brought in over $1 million annually since 2013. State sales tax revenue is up nearly $120,000 in fiscal 2020 over the previous year, fiscal 2019.
“The sales tax revenue stream is very reliable and consistent for a number of years which — we know that to be true,” Gillaspie said.
At the Feb. 15 meeting, the board will be asked to pass additional legal resolutions relating to the bond issuance. The next meeting is to open bids at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Feb. 8 meeting on awarding construction contracts will begin at 7 p.m.