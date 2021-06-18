Replacing children’s playgrounds at Little Husky Learning Center — the wood one — and at Wings Park Elementary are among the decisions set out for the Oelwein School Board when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday.
“New playgrounds at Wings Park Elementary are part of the remodel scope and have been planned as replacements (per the addition),” Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
Ehn will also discuss the proposed removal and replacement of the Little Husky Learning Center Playground, per the agenda.
“When working with the playground provider, we had them evaluate the LHLC playground,” Ehn told the Daily Register.
“We have costs and replacement considerations. It would be a ‘new’ project and therefore up for discussion. It has been cited with insurance concerns by EMC for the past couple of years.
“It is a challenging project as the (LHLC wood) park (was) locally fundraised and built by volunteers,” Ehn said.
For a “4-6 play area,” playground provider AB Creative of De Soto, Kansas, quoted $166,320 for the lower-priced of two options.
For a “6-12 play area,” AB Creative proposed a cost of $198,708.
For both quotes, the surfacing by “Forever Lawn Playground Grass Ultra” is a good portion of the cost. It includes a 3 to 4-inch stone base and a 2-inch safety pad for the playground areas.
• The board will also be asked to approve access control updates for the remodels of Wings Park and Oelwein High School.
Earlier in the meeting, a Boyd Jones rep will give a construction update.
• Vogel Insurance rep Lisa Bahe will discuss the 2021-22 district insurance policy renewal through Employers Mutual Casualty, which the board will be asked to approve that night. As proposed, it totals $320,500.
The board will also consider approving:
• A trip to “The Music Man” musical in Chanhassen, Minnesota, for six students and two directors. • 2021-22 handbooks: the Unified Staff Handbook, new Activities Handbook and the Elementary Building Handbook.• Bread and milk bids. It is recommended to approve Pan-o-Gold for $16,500, the lower of two bids, and Prairie Farms for dairy at $70,037.90, as “they can meet all specifications and (the bidder that was $2,480 lower) cannot.”
• Finally, the board will enter closed session to review or discuss confidential records, under the open meetings law exception in Section 21.5(1)(j). Upon emerging from closed session, they will be asked to approve the District Emergency Plan/School Safety Plan.