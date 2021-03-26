When the Oelwein School Board meets at 5 p.m. Monday, it will consider approving the master contract agreement with the Oelwein Certified Education Association — a 3.8% total package increase, non-union contracts — 3% total package increase — and personnel changes. The meeting will be in the Administration Office.
According to the certified staff master contract, base wages for the 2021-22 contract year will be $35,875, plus teacher supplement salary of $4,125 for a total base wage of $40,000. The contract runs from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2026.
The School Board will also take up some personnel changes, including the hiring of a new activities director and assistant high school principal, Jamie Harrings, at a $90,000 salary.
Also on the agenda is the resignation of English language arts teacher Jennifer Schauf who is moving with her husband Nick Schauf, the current AD and assistant OHS principal, to Monticello where he will be the building principal.
The board will vote on hiring Elizabeth Stange for secondary English language arts and Alyson Carol for elementary special ed.
Associate Samantha Jans is resigning, citing health reasons.