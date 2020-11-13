The Oelwein School Board is slated to approve an online attendance policy for addition to the school handbooks, an early retirement package, and take early steps toward bonding up to $12.75 million for funds for building renovation projects at Wings Park and the High School, when it meets Monday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in the administration office.
When students are learning virtually at home during a hybrid virtual day or while in quarantine, their participation is required in assigned classroom activities.
The Iowa Department of Education states attendance may be taken based on task completion or minimum lesson or unit completion.
If multiple or all assignments are marked as missing — M’s — for a day or series of days, the student will be placed in intervention by building administration or assigned to an in-school suspension on their next virtual learning day. If the student does not complete the intervention in-school suspension, their attendance will be marked as an unexcused absence and will be treated as a truancy. All other district policies concerning truancy and unexcused absences will then apply.
As for the impact early retirements could have on taxes, there are many possible scenarios. Based on the seven people administrators said are most likely to take early retirement, out of the 15 eligible, the general fund savings could be anywhere from $116,000 to $178,000.
“The worst-case actual impact is a 14-cent tax increase based on last year’s budget worksheet,” administrators said in an explainer worksheet. “Increased student enrollment, a lower special education spending deficit, and an increased taxable valuation across the county should nearly evaporate any potential impact to the fiscal 2022 tax rate as it relates to early retirement.”
The district will set a date for a public hearing on the proposed issuance of school infrastructure sales, service and use tax revenue bonds as stated. Bonding figures tend to include worst-case-scenario costs, interest and fees. It will also approve its bonding agent, Piper Sandler, and counsel, Ahlers and Cooney PC.
Personnel categories proposed to be added or shuffled include wrestling and archery coaches and substitutes.
In addition to the Zoom link on the detailed board agenda, the district plans to stream video of the meeting from its Facebook page.