The Oelwein School Board will consider approving four early retirements and bonding paperwork for $11.624 million to cover the remainder of costs on adding to Wings Park Elementary, and renovating it and Oelwein High School.
The four faculty who have applied to retire at the end of May are Oelwein Middle School Principal Mary Beth Steggall, K-12 librarians Dianne Loughren (Little Husky and secondary levels), Diane Sperfslage (Wings Park and secondary levels) and Wings Park special education teacher Kim Morgan.
The bonding resolution calls for approval of a “tax exemption certificate” and authorizes the issuance and payment of school infrastructures sales tax revenue bonds “series 2021.”
The construction and renovation project won’t create any new taxes, Superintendent Josh Ehn has said. Rather, the district plans to pay back the project over 14 years from the statewide penny sales tax infrastructure fund called “secure an advanced vision for education” (SAVE).
Also slated are:
- Presentation of a re-estimate of the current fiscal year budget.
- Calendar changes. May 25 is shown to be the end of the second term.
- High School Course Manual changes.
The agendas are posted at the Oelwein Schools website. The narrative under “call to order” includes a Zoom link for those wishing to comment remotely using the chat box.