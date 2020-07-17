The Oelwein School Board will address how the coming school year will look amid the COVID-19 pandemic when it meets at 7 p.m., Monday, July 20, in the administration office. The meeting can be viewed on Facebook Live or joined virtually by Zoom by opening the agenda from the Oelwein Schools website and clicking links for Call to Order, then View Online.
Key action items include approving the Return to Learn Plan and the creation of Oelwein Online School for the coming year with discussion and possible action on returning to school.
Staff handbook changes slated for approval include adding a paid time off category to combine personal and vacation time. An executive summary of changes is available under the Call to Order link.
Earlier in the meeting, Superintendent Josh Ehn will discuss a report from the National Academies of Science issued Wednesday saying schools should prioritize reopening in-person for grades K-5, and should be bolstered by “significant resources to districts and schools” from federal and state governments to cover COVID-19 precautions such as “surgical masks for all teachers, staff” and encouraging the masks for students, cleaning and class reconfiguration.
While admitting schools cannot eliminate risks from the illness, the report says children may suffer long-term academic consequences if they fall behind from lack of in-person learning.
According to NAS, in grades K-3, children are still developing the skills to regulate their own behavior, emotions, and attention, and therefore struggle with distance learning, which recommends: “Schools should prioritize reopening for grades K-5 and for students with special needs who would be best served by in-person instruction.”
“This pandemic has laid bare the deep, enduring inequities that afflict our country and our schools,” said Enriqueta Bond, chair of the committee that authored the report. “Many of the communities hardest hit by the virus are also home to schools with the least resources and the greatest challenges. Education leaders need to be careful when making the decision to reopen to not exacerbate these inequities.”
It recommends limiting mass gatherings such as assemblies. For class reconfiguration, it says: “Cohorting, when a group of 10 students or less stay with the same staff as much as possible, is a promising strategy for physical distancing.” Staggering schedules, which the district plans to do with Return to Learn, is also suggested.
Offering hand-washing or sanitation stations for all who enter the buildings is recommended.
The report says the cost of implementing these COVID-19 precautions will be very high, totaling approximately $1.8 million for a school district with eight school buildings and around 3,200 students, potentially leaving less-resourced districts that can afford less mitigation “at greater risk of infection,” it acknowledged.
Bank depositors are also slated for approval, including three in Oelwein, the Regions, Fidelity and Community banks, and Maynard Savings Bank, as well as Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust. Legislative priorities will be approved.
Consent agenda action items, which are typically not discussed, include new food service agreements for Head Start and Little Husky Learning Center and a bowling agreement with Viper Lanes. Personnel items include accepting: the retirement of a van driver, Bonnie Kastli, after more than four decades with the district, and hiring a homecoming coordinator, Abbi Ryan, and two coaches, Heather Brown, girls tennis coach pending certification and Dalton Lape, assistant football coach. Approving an Edgenuity alignment contract to support online school is noted, at no additional cost. There are two open enrollments, one in and one out.
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}