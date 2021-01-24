The Oelwein School Board will meet regarding bond sales for the renovation of Wings Park Elementary and Oelwein High School on Monday. On Tuesday, the board will open sealed construction bids on the same, and following, a sheet tabulating the bids will be made available to anyone that requests one.
The Monday bond sale meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Administration Office with an option to join remotely. The superintendent, board secretary (who is also the business manager) and placement agent, Matt Gillaspie with Piper Sandler, will open and review financing proposals for tentative board approval. A resolution directing sale of bonds will also be reviewed for approval.
There will be “no new taxes” to pay for the two renovation projects, Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Daily Register late last year. “We are projecting 14 years (bond payback) and plan to pay principal down early when revenues exceed projections,” he said. “We will pay cash on hand for many of the portions and are still projecting to borrow around $10 million with the option of alternate items that could push the bonds up. This is why we set the ceiling.”
There will be an open forum for district residents who would like to speak to any item on the agenda. In virtual meetings, indicate if wishing to speak in the question and answer section to be called upon and unmuted in turn. Persons may join the Monday meeting by Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86299316204.
The Tuesday bid opening will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Oelwein High School Library. Boyd Jones construction management and Oelwein School officials will open sealed bids for the construction and renovation of the high school (four packages) and Wings Park Elementary (17 packages).
Mark Pfister with Boyd Jones, who is managing the project remotely, told the school board when it met last Monday he had a “pretty good” feeling about the amount of activity toward bids.
“You’ve got some guys that have worked in your district in the past,” Pfister said.
“(It’s a) good sign they want to come back,” Ehn said.
To view or participate in the Tuesday meeting online, register at the link below us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p4HAhvbdRSeniq5EXPPkrg.
In two weeks, on Monday, Feb. 8, construction contracts will be awarded at a special meeting, at a time to be determined. The following Monday, Feb. 15 (President’s Day), the school board will meet at 7 p.m. in regular session.