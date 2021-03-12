Hearing comments on and approving the budget for the fiscal year spanning July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, will be the main topic when the Oelwein School Board meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the administration office.
The administrative team will present the budget leading up to a public hearing, then under action items will consider approving the fiscal year 2022 budget. Additional action items with budgetary impact include:
• Approving the 2021-2022 OSSA Contract and Settlement at 3.151%
• Approving a proposed reduction in force to rehire under COVID-19 contracts of utilization of ESSR III dollars
• Updating the current year school calendar to complete the school year
• Approving the first reading of the early retirement plan, “Board Policy 807.1.”
• Approving the management fund resolution for a $350,000 levy
• Approving a budget guarantee resolution