Oelwein School administrators will draft a virtual meeting policy after a consensus from the Oelwein School Board on Monday to continue the practice even as concern over social distancing somewhat eases as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available.
Superintendent Josh Ehn reminded the board Monday that in April 2020 they were passing emergency resolutions authorizing their meetings to be joined virtually and be broadcast online during the pandemic. Meetings have been broadcast on Zoom and temporarily on Facebook to allow less attendance in the boardroom.
“We do have to specifically write policy that will govern how our board meetings will work in a virtual environment, (such as) broadcasting, recording of meetings,” Ehn said.
“If you want to keep some of the things that we have changed because of the pandemic, you just have to advise, and we’ll rewrite policy to allow whatever it is as we go forward. You guys have the opportunity to weigh in.”
“I would like to keep it the way it is,” board member Bob Kalb said. “I’ve had more people than I think have ever attended, the board meetings or read board minutes, they will watch the board meetings. And I think the more transparency we have, the better off we are. Unless it’s an extreme burden, I don’t know why we wouldn’t continue to do it.”
“As long as the tech works on my end, I have the ability to manage multiple things,” Ehn said.
Bouska added it was a valuable “opportunity if a board member can’t be present.”
“It was an amazing experience to be able to attend the meetings not physically being here,” board member Charlene Stocker said “There are times when you just can’t.”
Ehn said he will update the board policy, and the board will have to pass a first and second reading.
“If that’s the consensus, that’s the way we will go,” Ehn said.
At the March 15 School Board meeting, Ehn said he expected as of March 26, that more than 170 staff would be vaccinated.
Earlier this month, Iowans as young as 16 became eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.