Superintendent Josh Ehn posed a series of questions to the Oelwein School Board Monday to help them brainstorm construction goals and their potential phasing at Wings Park and the High School.
Should the district move the kindergarten from Little Husky Learning Center to Wings Park Elementary?
Ehn said reasons to do so would be not only for social development reasons, but also because of crowding at LHLC. The crowding is partly owing to LHLC folding in ELF Preschool upon the closure of Sacred Heart.
“(Little Husky Learning Center is) — I wouldn’t say ‘busting’ at the seams — but it is at the seams,” Ehn said.
Discussion turned to space allocation.
Does the Wings Park remodel need to add a new gym, and if so, should it be a regulation competitive gym or a less formal public space?
Does the Wings Park remodel need a new cafeteria?
“A new cafeteria would be less costly than a new gym in terms of some of the finishes but square-footage wise would probably be comparable,” Ehn said.
The more the board does at Wings Park, the longer it will potentially delay high school upgrades, Ehn said, referencing the budget.
Board member Charlene Stocker said separating the gym and cafeteria would make the schedule for both less tight.
Board member Dana Bostian said office space was a priority for her “but am not willing to put aside the safe bathroom spaces in the schools to do more at Wings.”
“I do think we’ve talked about security so much that we really should get at it and not postpone it a couple of years,” Stocker said.
Ehn said in the high school design phase, spaces can be “grouped out as affordable if we had to max out our budget at Wings Park.”
“It’s possible to push the scope a bit and push the budget a bit,” Ehn replied to board member Bob Bouska. “I don’t know it’s real practical outside of doing a general obligation bond and taking it to a public vote, and I don’t know that our board (or) our public has an appetite for that.”
Still, Ehn anticipated a presentation on financial structuring on the project or projects from consultant Piper Sandler, formerly Piper Jaffray. He said there was a potential to lock-in low bond rates and construction crews experiencing downtime. Were the project to go over budget, Ehn said that could prevent the district from spending school building and infrastructure funds elsewhere, such as on upgrades to technology, new pavement or roofing.
Board member Julie Williams said: “I think having a new gym for Wings would be a good idea.”
She, too, advocated addressing security concerns at the elementary and high school. She asked about plans for the Sacred Heart gym.
“That’s not been finalized,” Ehn said. “Our investment would not go over $200,000 for the Sacred Heart gym, and it would be a long-term lease.”
Ehn said building a competition gym on the elementary for high school sports, which would require separate public restrooms and public locker rooms, could run $2.5 million to $3 million with 40% going to the gym so it’s competition eligible.
Williams asked if it was necessary or a good use of money in his opinion to put a competition gym onto Wings Park.
“I would say no, not a good use of money,” Ehn said. “The best bang for your buck is to put some sort of cafeteria on, that also has capacity to serve as a main entrance vestibule with an office complex integrated into it. So you solve your office, solve your cafeteria gym use all at once, .. then that allows you to redesign the current office space as something else, … whatever you want it to be. It’s square footage that does not have to be built, it can be re-laid out.”
Williams said she didn’t want to put the high school on hold a few years. She acknowledged the seams were “bulging” at LHLC and “I think getting the kindergarten over there (to Wings Park) is a good idea.”
She liked the idea of the cafeteria but asked if it would take more rooms.
“It’d be a wing,” Ehn said, and that a 7,000-to-10,000 square foot addition at $250 a square foot for new construction could cost $1.5-to-$2 million. “Cheaper than a new gym.”
Stocker later said she liked the potential for the district to use the Sacred Heart gym.
“As we design the remodel of Wings, there’s going to be quite an evaluation we need to do of systems,” Ehn said, naming HVAC, plumbing and electrical for instance, that may need updating.
Replying to a Stocker question whether solar added a lot to construction expense, Ehn said there was a potential to assemble investors.
Ehn also discussed the district’s $250,000 a year bills to Alliant Energy, which he said later used to be two or three times that — $500,000 to $750,000 — before geothermal heating and cooling was installed elsewhere.
He estimated cutting that in half by installing geothermal at Wings could save the general fund another $100,000 a year in exchange for a high up-front purchase and installation cost which he admitted “could be a hard pill to swallow.”
Ehn said he would look at the sharing agreement with the daycare to see “if we could potentially evict someone to save or capture space for the school district,” responding to a Bouska question. The school owns LHLC and leases it to tenants.
Ehn also wanted to assemble a list of things custodial staff can accomplish now through the summer with no students here to save time and money later, such as asbestos abatement.
He said the SAVE fund gave the capacity to pay some items in cash, but depending on the costs, public hearings may be required.
He said while the construction firm may push the district to get the project done now, “We’ll hold their feet to the fire as far as cost and budget.”